Intel Core i9-13900K Benchmarked in Chinese Video, Delivers 10-35% Perf Increase

A purported Intel Core i9-13900K has been reviewed, with comparative benchmarks, on a Chinese social media video platform. In the tests, it manages to pull ahead of its Alder Lake predecessor by on average 10% in single-threaded workloads and 35% in multi-threaded workloads.

According to the Bilibili video by Extreme Player, the Raptor Lake chip under scrutiny appears to have Performance cores (P-cores) with a base clock of 3.0 GHz, an all P-cores turbo clock of 5.5 GHz, and a dual-P-core turbo speed of 5.8 GHz. The chip, which is compared directly against an i9-12900KF, is said to be a QS (Qualification Sample) version, which is a significant step closer to being ready for consumers compared to earlier engineering samples.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Extreme Player ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Extreme Player ) Image 1 of 2

Before we get into the handful of benchmarks undertaken by Extreme Player, check out the CPU-Z screenshot comparison between the two contenders. They both shared the same platform, for the best like-for-like comparison possible, with the major performance components beside the CPUs being; an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, DDR5-6400 RAM, an a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Benchmark Core i9-12900KF Core i9-13900K CPU-Z bench 1T 815.5 892.2 CPU-Z bench nT 11,348 16,606 Geekbench 1T 1,939 2,133 Geekbench nT 19,304 23,701 Cinebench R23 1T 1,940 2,206 Cinebench R23 nT 26,939 37,385 3D Mark Timespy CPU 20,121 23,839 PugetBench Premiere Pro 1,003 1,213

Above, we have tabulated some of the benchmarking highlights. On average, the Raptor Lake chip is 10% faster in single-threaded workloads and 35% faster in multi-threaded workloads compared to the current-gen Alder Lake equivalent.

(Image credit: Extreme Player)

Extreme Player didn’t run any gaming performance comparisons. The techtuber did carry out some tests on the memory and storage subsystems though, as well as some voltage and power investigations. We noticed some of the memory tests showed write tests lagging with Raptor Lake, but it seems like Extreme Player puts this down to (lack of) BIOS optimization.

Extreme Player used the Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboard with both CPUs in his tests. We reported on Asus updating its Z690 BIOS downloads for Raptor Lake about a week ago. Since that time it has added B660, H670, and H610 chipset motherboards to the list of those getting updates to enable the next-gen CPUs. However, HardwareLuxx received an interesting update from Asus on these BIOSes – it said that the new next-gen BIOS is ”for boot only and is not suitable for performance testing.” Users will have to wait for the official 13th Gen Core processor launch for “fully functional” BIOS files. With this in mind, the Core i9-13900K test results are all the more remarkable.