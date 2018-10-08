Intel Core i9-9900K Overclocked To 6.9GHz On All Eight Cores

Intel held its Fall Desktop Launch Event here in New York to launch its new 9th Generation Core processors. The company had a few professional overclockers on hand and plenty of liquid nitrogen for some sub-zero overclocking action.

With the help of LN2, Famed overclocker Splave pushed his Core i9-9900K to 6.9 GHz with a 1.7V Vcore. That's enough voltage to kill most conventionally-cooled processors, but cooling the processor to -190C gives the processor plenty of headroom. Splave told Tom's Hardware he has maintained a 7.1 GHz all-core overclock on some samples, and can reach up to 7.4GHz on a single core. Intel also displayed a range of test results from its overclocked Core i9-9900K sample, which you can see above.

Splave told Tom's Hardware the Core i9-9900K can hit 5.3 GHz on all cores with watercooling and a 1.4V Vcore, citing a big improvement in thermal dissipation courtesy of the Solder TIM under the die. That means these chips should be great overclockers for us mainstream enthusiasts. That's pretty impressive compared to the typical 5.0 GHz we can attain on all cores with a watercooled and overclocked Core i7-8700K. As you can imagine, we'll have our own test results soon, so keep your eyes on these pages for the full review.

  • thecoolman101205
    at first i was thinking it was smoking
  • dreamalladream
    Not practical. It's good for bragging rights nothing more.
  • jdlawrence
    I wonder how many CPUs it took to find one that would OC at 5.3 on all cores. I am curious if this will be common on all chips or was this the most perfectly binned chip.
