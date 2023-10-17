Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Shows 5.1 GHz Boost Clocks in Benchmark Leak

What should be one of the most powerful upcoming Intel Meteor Lake processors — an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H — was spotted (by Benchleaks) in Geekbench's online database. The CPU's single-thread and multi-thread Geekbench 5 scores of 1803 and 9806, respectively, aren’t much to get excited about. However, this is the first Core Ultra 9 we've seen in a benchmark leak, and it's particularly interesting to see the core config and clocks revealed.

We must add salt to these kinds of leaks, but let's take the results at face value for now. If the results are genuine/correct, the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H has/was tested with the following specs:

16-core CPU with 22 threads

Cores include six P-cores, eight E-cores, and two SoC-cores

Reported CPU base / boost frequencies are 2.5 / 5.1 GHz

The system used to test this chip was of an unknown brand

64 GB of RAM installed

Windows 11 installed

We've only seen lower-tier Meteor Lake leaks, including the Intel Core Ultra 7 165H and the Intel Core Ultra 7 1002H, until now. Both the Core Ultra 7 165H and the Core Ultra 7 1002H were reported by Geekbench as having 16 cores and 22 threads. However, the Core Ultra 9 185H that appeared today has the highest reported boost clock seen so far.

(Image credit: Future)

Moving onto the benchmark results, we looked at other Geekbench 5 results for a close 1T performance comparison. It turns out the Intel Core i5-13400 and AMD Ryzen 7 7840U have very similar 1T performances compared to the leaked chip. As for nT performance, the Core Ultra 9 185H performs a lot like the Intel Core i7-1360P and — again — the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U. These aren't stellar results for Intel's next great mobile CPU, but remember these are early results and we may be looking at an ES chip in a test system, with tuning yet to be completed. It's also a sample of one (and this is assuming it's all real, of course).

For more information on Meteor Lake, check out our deep dive into the architecture. While we know a lot of official details about the technologies that Meteor Lake will deliver, no price or SKU details have been confirmed yet. Intel is preparing to launch its Core Ultra processors on Dec. 14, which seems just right for a flood of new Intel laptops at CES 2024.