Leak Seemingly Confirms Core Ultra Branding is Meteor Lake Only

Identifying your processor starts with much more than just the manufacturer, and this week Intel re-tooled its venerable Core branding approach in a bid to simplify identifying the best CPU for your needs. However, the company is still keeping the details of some of its new 'Core' and 'Core Ultra' branding approaches close to its chest, but signs are starting to emerge that the branding scheme matches our expectations. Today we’ve got some new confirmation to share from IT Home that seemingly confirms the branding details for Intel’s new Meteor Lake architecture.

Yesterday we published an article detailing the official announcement from Intel that the company would change its CPU branding for the first time in over a decade. You can say goodbye to the classic 'i' prefix for chip identifiers like i3, i5, i7, and i9. They'll also be dropping the generation identification used to distinguish newly released processors.

While they plan to drop the generational identifiers, you can still find them in the official processor product names. For example, what used to be known as the "Intel 14th-Generation Core i9-14900K Processor" would be known today as either "Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 14900K" or "Intel Core 9 processor 14900K".

However, Intel did not confirm whether or not the new Meteor Lake chips would be the only ones to receive the Core Ultra label, or if any of the Raptor Lake Refresh processors would fall under that category. However, leak details from IT Home suggest this is the case. Everything from Raptor Lake U and prior will be considered a Core processor, while Meteor Lake processors appear to be the only CPUs to receive the new Core Ultra label. Thus, the Core Ultra branding will purportedly be used to signify the newest core microarchitecture in any given Intel processor family. 

This information comes to us from IT Home, who shared these leak details on Intel’s new branding over at their official website. There you’ll find an article as well as some detailed charts they’ve created for a quick explanation of the new branding.

You can read more about the changes coming from the new branding initiative in our original post unveiling the Core Ultra branding

  • Metal Messiah.
    For example, what used to be known as the "Intel 14th-Generation Core i9-14900K Processor" would be known today as either "Intel Core Ultra 9 processor or "Intel Core 9 processor 14900K".

    Please read the original source article again. There is a lot of confusing info here. Raptor Lake-S Refresh (Desktop) series won't use the ULTRA moniker.
    Raptor Lake-S Refresh (Desktop) - 14th Gen "Core i" Branding
    Raptor Lake-HX Refresh (Laptop) - 14th Gen "Core i" Branding
    Meteor Lake-U/H (Laptop Client) - 1st Gen "Core Ultra" Branding
    Raptor Lake-U/H Refresh (Laptop) - 1st Gen "Core" Branding'The only distinction between the 1st Gen Meteor Lake and Raptor Lake H/U series will be the "Ultra" and "Non-Ultra" notifiers.

    The Intel Meteor Lake U/H series will fall under the "Core Ultra" branding in the Core 5 Ultra, Core 7 Ultra & Core 9 Ultra series while the Raptor Lake U/H series will fall under the "Core" branding in Core 3, Core 5, and Core 7 series.

    Metal Messiah. said:
    This got even a bit more complicated. It appears that the next gen RPL-refresh desktop would be named as Core i9 14900K instead. The NEW 3/5/7 branding will only apply to mobile low-power P/U-series in Raptor Lake refresh series.

    And the "Core Ultra" branding will only be exclusive to the Meteor Lake/MTL chips, while Raptor Lake refresh will lack this branding. This is exactly what I said yesterday though. But it still confuses me.

    Intel is opting the ULTRA naming scheme to deal with the overlap of a significantly newer architecture with an older gen architecture already being in the market.

    So when Intel's Core Ultra branding takes effect, users will be able to tell "Meteor Lake/refresh" based SKUs apart from those based on "Raptor Lake," but looking for the Ultra brand. This might also help to transition the market between processor arch generations, and also to improve the inventory digestion.
  • InvalidError
    Lets make branding less confusing... by introducing a single-generation branding scheme!

    Yay?

    Sounds like Intel's ~10 years trend of the right hand not knowing what the left foot is doing continues.
  • Metal Messiah.
    Also, for the 14th Gen series that utilizes the older naming scheme, Intel will have its current naming scheme intact.

    The two families to utilize the naming scheme will be the Raptor Lake-S Refresh "Desktop" and Raptor Lake-HX "Refresh" Laptop" lineups. Both families aim for the mainstream and high-end segment with Raptor Lake-HX refresh specifically being an enthusiast laptop segment & utilizes the same die SKUs as the desktop family.

    But, I'm still getting confused now. :tearsofjoy:

    EDIT:

    The other source claims, it is Intel core i9 Processor 14900K.
