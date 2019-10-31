Intel Fires 10nm Cannon Lake NUC Into Oblivion

Intel NUC 8 (Image credit: Intel)

Intel is wheeling a ton of its NUCs (Next Unit of Computing) into the retirement home and, maybe even more notably, the ones based on the chipmaker's unfruitful Cannon Lake (CNL) microarchitecture.

Cannon Lake will forever be a dent in Intel's push for 10nm supremacy. With just one single chip, the Core i3-8121U, to show for it, it's a wonder why Intel didn't retire Cannon Lake sooner. Only a handful of devices, including Intel's own NUCs, employed the Core i3-8121U. While the chip's performance wasn't horrible, the lack of integrated graphics certainly didn't earn it any extra points, either.

Cannon Lake-powered NUCs, codenamed Crimson Canyon, are officially discontinued as of October 28. Intel's customers can put in their last orders before December 27, and the final shipments go out on February 28, 2020.

Model Product Name Code Name Intel NUC 8 Home NUC8I3CYSM Crimson Canyon Intel NUC 8 Home NUC8I3CYSN Crimson Canyon Intel NUC Kit NUC5CPYH NUC5CPYH Pinnacle Canyon Intel NUC Kit NUC5PPYH NUC5PPYH Pinnacle Canyon Intel NUC Kit NUC5i3RYHS NUC5i3RYHS Rock Canyon Intel NUC Kit NUC5i3RYHSN NUC5i3RYHSN Rock Canyon Intel NUC Kit NUC5i5RYH NUC5i5RYH Rock Canyon

The list of retirees also includes various NUC kits under the Pinnacle Canyon and Rock Canyon codenames. The aforementioned devices date as far back as five years and utilize long gone Braswell and Broadwell processors.

The last product order and shipment dates for the Pinnacle Canyon and Rock Canyon NUC kits are the same as the ones for Crimson Canyon.