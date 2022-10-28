Intel Arc A770 GPU Memory Clock Bug Fixed With Driver Update

Intel published a new graphics driver update that fixes memory frequency issues on Arc A770 GPUs. With the new driver, the Arc A770 now runs at its rated 2,187 MHz GDDR6 memory frequency for a total output of 560 GBps of memory bandwidth.

The issue was discovered earlier this week by VideoCardz, who found several users on Github reporting lower-than-expected memory clocks on their A770 GPUs. The clocks were supposed to run at 2,187 MHz, but for some reason, the affected users found their GPUs operating with a flat 2,000 MHz memory frequency instead.

That might not sound like much, but the 187 MHz drop is quite substantial in reality and results in a 9% loss in clock speed and a whopping 17% drop in memory bandwidth, from 560 GBps to 512 GBps. This could lead to a noticeable reduction in gaming performance for games that heavily utilize the GPU's memory bus.

Intel resolved the issue with the beta Arc graphics driver 31.0.101.3793, which is available to download now. The patch notes confirm the memory frequency bug is fixed on Arc A700-series desktop graphics cards. Thankfully, this also ensures the issue is not GPU BIOS or firmware related, which some thought might be the case.

Remember that the driver is in beta, so be prepared to encounter other potential bugs. This driver also features five additional fixes, including an ambient occlusion bug in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, where AO can become corrupt when using HBAO+ or no AO. Another includes PayDay 2, where texture corruption can occur when aiming down sights.

Another in Resident Evil Village revolves around color corruption. Intel fixed Age of Empire 2 and 3 Definite Edition text corruption, and finally, a performance fix found its way into Topaz' Video Enhance AI with Arc A380 GPUs. The driver also brings game-ready support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Gold Edition, and Victoria 3.