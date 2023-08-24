Intel Gamer Day Sales at Razer Include Deals and Free Games: Real Deals

Today's highlighted deals include a selection of the best gaming laptops from the very green gamer-oriented company with all the snakes, Razer. Currently, there are promotional sales across product lineups that use Intel CPUs with Intel's Gamer Days event. This event covers more than just Razer products, of course, but this post has a theme. As well as reductions on Razer Blade laptops, you can also get two free computer games (Nightingale, and Assassins Creed: Mirage) with qualifying purchases of 12th or 13th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 Razer Blade laptops.

A mid-sized system, the Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3080 Ti) is reduced to $2,499 in the Intel Gamer Days promotional event. It features a high-speed refresh rate of 360 Hz on an FHD panel measuring 15.6 inches.

If you want something a little larger there's always the Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3070 Ti) for $1,999. This portable gaming station comes with a larger 17.3-inch screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and higher pixel density thanks to a QHD resolution.

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3080 Ti): now $2,499 at Razer (was $3,699)

This model of Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with a smooth 1080p screen that has a high refresh rate of 360 Hz and is powered by an RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Other specs for this laptop include an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 32GB DDR5 4800MHz memory, and a 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 15 (RTX 3070 Ti): now $1,799 at Razer (was $2,999)

Razer's Blade 15 gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a buttery smooth 360 Hz refresh rate that's ideal for high-movement games such as FPS titles like Counter-Strike and Valorant. This Blade 15 gaming laptop is powered by an RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with other specs including an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, 16GB DDR5 4800MHz memory, and a 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3070 Ti): now $1,999 at Razer (was $3,199)

Using an Intel Core i7-12800H CPU, this gaming laptop from Razer features a large 17.3-inch screen with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and crisp QHD resolution. Graphics are provided by Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with 16GB 4800 MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Razer Blade 17 (RTX 3070 Ti): now $2,699 at Razer (was $3,399)

Using an Intel Core i7-12900H CPU, this gaming laptop from Razer features a large 17.3-inch screen with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and crisp QHD resolution. Graphics are provided by Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU, with 16GB-4800 MHz RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Razer Huntsman Mini: now $63 at Amazon (was $119)

Razer's mini 60-percent gaming keyboard features the brand's 2nd-gen linear or clicky optical switches, PBT Keycaps, and comes in black and white colorways.

