Intel's Next-Gen LGA 7529 Xeon Platform to Deliver 500W per CPU, 12-Channel DDR5

Intel's next-generation datacenter platform, supporting 'Granite Rapids' and 'Sierra Forest' processors will offer massive improvements in terms of memory bandwidth and input/output capabilities. That's according to a slide published by well-known hardware leaker YuuKi_AnS. But increased performance and throughput will come at a price: next-generation Xeon processors will have a thermal design power of up to 500W.

Intel's 6th Generation Xeon Scalable 'Granite Rapids' processors will increase high-performance core count compared to Sapphire Rapids and Emerald Rapids CPUs, whereas Intel's Xeon 'Sierra Forest' processors based on energy-efficient cores designed for high-density cloud datacenters will feature an even higher core count. These processors will use Intel's LGA7529 socket, and will have a TDP of up to 500W. So expect their peak power consumption under high loads to be significantly higher than previous-gen parts.

(Image credit: YuuKi_AnS/Bilibili)

To feed those cores, the new CPUs will need a very sophisticated memory subsystem, and indeed the new CPUs will feature 12 DDR5 memory channels supporting both conventional DDR5-6400 memory modules (one DIMM per channel) as well as DDR5-8000 MCR DIMMs. When all channels are fully used, such a memory subsystem will provide up to 614.4 GB/s – 768 GB/s of bandwidth, a significant increase from Sapphire Rapids's 307.2 GB/s.

The new datacenter processors from Intel will also sport up to 96 PCIe Gen5 lanes, with the CXL protocol on top for high-performance accelerators/co-processors, storage devices, memory expanders, and other devices that use PCIe. Also, the CPUs will support 6x24 UPI links for CPU-to-CPU communications.

One of the platforms that Intel is prepping for its Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest processors is called 'Avenue City RP.' The motherboard will support key capabilities of the CPUs, as well as PFR 4.0 root of trust, a new-generation RunBMC AST26000 module, and OCP 3.0 network cards.

The slides do look like Intel's slides and are dated 2023. But since they come from an unofficial source, their contents should of course be taken with a grain of salt regardless of the leaker's track record.