Intel's Non-K Raptor Lake CPUs Listed with Alleged Price, Release Date and Core Counts

Intel was expected to formally introduce its 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors at CES which kicks off on January 5, but at least one European store plans to start selling the parts already on January 3, 2023, according to a listing spotted by @momomo_us. Retailers are also prepping to start sales of Intel B760 and H770-based motherboards, but some of those platforms will be released considerably later.

The leaked listing not only reveals the alleged launch date of the new CPUs as well as their preliminary pricing (since this is an early listing, prices may be inflated), but also general configurations of the new 13th Generation Core processors. Of course, we are dealing with unofficial information, so take it with a grain of salt.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @momomo_us/Twitter) (Image credit: @momomo_us/Twitter)

Just like unlocked 13th Gen Core i9-series, the mainstream SKUs will continue to feature 24 cores, including eight high-performance Raptor Cove cores as well as 16 energy-efficient Goldmont cores. The key difference between Core i7 'Raptor Lake' and 'Alder Lake' parts is that the former has four more energy efficient cores. Additional cores and higher clocks will almost certainly put the new chips among the best CPUs for gaming.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Configuration Price in EUR Price in USD (w/o VAT) Core i9-13900 8P + 16E 765 675 Core i9-13900F 8P + 16E 730 644 Core i7-13700 8P + 8E 520 459 Core i7-13700F 8P + 8E 485 428 Core i5-13500 6P + 8E 320 282 Core i5-13400 6P + 4E 306 270 Core i5-13400F 6P + 4E 277 244 Core i3-13100 4P 189 167 Core i3-13100 4P 154 136

Meanwhile, the key change between Core i5 'Raptor Lake' and 'Alder Lake' processors is that the new CPUs will feature four or six Goldmont cores, whereas the older ones did not have them at all. The addition of four more cores will make Core i5 processors considerably more competitive in multi-threaded workloads. The Core i5-13500 looks particularly competitive as it packs 14 cores (6P+8E) while being priced at €320 ($282 without VAT). By contrast, 13th Gen Core i3 parts will not add any processing engines and will still come with four high-performance cores.

Prices of the new 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' desktop parts seem quite high. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind here. Firstly, prices in Europe are typically a bit higher than prices in the U.S. Secondly, retailers that list new parts ahead of formal launch to attract early birds typically add a premium.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 0 - Cell 4 Model Chipset Memory Price in EUR Price in USD (w/o VAT) Asus TUF Gaming H770-Pro Wi-Fi H770 DDR5 266 235 Asus ROG Strix B760-G Gaming Wi-Fi D4 B760 DDR4 280 247 Asus ROG Strix B760-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4 B760 DDR4 288 254 Asus ROG Strix B760-I Gaming Wi-Fi B760 DDR5 258 227 Asus Prime B760M-A Wi-Fi D4 B760 DDR4 228 201 Asus TUF Gaming B760-Plus Wi-Fi D4 B760 DDR4 258 227

When it comes to Intel B760 and Intel H770-based motherboards for LGA1700 processors, we cannot say that they are cheap as all of them cost well over €200/$200. Meanwhile, most of the listed motherboards support inexpensive DDR4 memory, so systems based on the new 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processor will feature a rather competitive price tag. This is particularly important as they compete against AMD's Ryzen 7000-series platforms that only support DDR5 and so far AMD's partners yet have to introduce inexpensive AM5 motherboards.

Intel's lineup of non-K 13th Generation Core processors for mainstream and compact desktops will likely include 17 SKUs featuring 35W and 65W processor base power (PBP) and will include CPU models that use Raptor Lake B0, Alder Lake C0, or Alder Lake H0 stepping dies. The European retailer currently lists only 65W models, which is not surprising as Intel typically starts to sell such SKUs ahead of 35W processors.