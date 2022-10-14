Gigabyte Publishes Specs for All 13th-Gen Intel Core CPUs

Intel plans to start sales of its first six 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors for desktops next week with unlocked multipliers aimed at enthusiasts (and expected to join the ranks of the best CPUs for gaming). But the whole 13th Generation Core family for desktops will undoubtedly be significantly broader. It will include 23 models comprising both Raptor Lake and Alder Lake silicon.
Intel has yet to unveil its whole family of 13th Generation Core processors formally, but Gigabyte has already published some of their specifications (including base frequencies, cache sizes, wattage, and stepping) in its Z790 Aorus Master CPU support list found by @momomo_us.
List of Intel's 13th Generation Core CPUs
|Model
|Base Clock
|L3 Cache
|PBP
|Silicon
|Stepping
|Core i9-13900K/KF
|3.0 GHz
|36 MB
|125W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i9-13900/F
|2.0 GHz
|36 MB
|65W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i9-13900T
|1.10 GHz
|36 MB
|35W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i7-13700K/KF
|3.40 GHz
|30 MB
|125W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i7-13700/F
|2.10 GHz
|30 MB
|65W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i7-13700T
|1.40 GHz
|30 MB
|35W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i5-13600K/KF
|3.50 GHz
|24 MB
|125W
|RPL B0
|Raptor Lake
|Core i5-13600
|2.70 GHz
|24 MB
|65W
|ADL C0
|Alder Lake
|Core i5-13600T
|1.80 GHz
|24 MB
|35W
|ADL C0
|Alder Lake
|Core i5-13500
|2.50 GHz
|24 MB
|65W
|ADL C0
|Alder Lake
|Core i5-13500T
|1.60 GHz
|24 MB
|35W
|ADL C0
|Alder Lake
|Core i5-13400/F
|2.50 GHz
|20 MB
|65W
|RPL B0 | ADL C0
|Alder Lake | Raptor Lake
|Core i5-13400T
|1.30 GHz
|20 MB
|35W
|ADL C0
|Alder Lake
|Core i3-13100/F
|3.40 GHz
|12 MB
|60W/58W
|ADL H0
|Alder Lake
|Core i3-13100T
|2.50 GHz
|12MB
|35W
|ADL H0
|Alder Lake
In general, Intel's 13th Generation Core lineup for desktop PCs will consist of 23 SKUs. 13 models will use Raptor Lake B0 silicon (including the limited edition Core i9-13900KS processor), two processors will concurrently use Raptor Lake B0 or Alder Lake C0 dies, whereas the remaining two SKUs will use Alder Lake C0 or Alder Lake H0 stepping dies.
Seven 13th Gen Core processors aimed at enthusiast desktops will exclusively use Raptor Lake silicon and come with a processor base power (PBP) of 125W. The family will also include ten mainstream SKUs with a 58W – 65W PBP and six low-power models with a 35W PBP for compact desktops.
Unfortunately, Gigabyte did not reveal the core counts of the upcoming 13th Generation CPUs. Still, we can certainly make some educated guesses based on our knowledge of what dies Intel plans to use for these products.
While we know model numbers, basic specifications of Intel's 13th Generation Core processors and the availability date of the first six Raptor Lake CPUs (next week), we still have no idea when the remaining models from the flock will be released.
As long as these "lower" SKU units based on Alder Lake perform better than the ones they're replacing, it shouldn't be a big deal anyway. Not like they're missing on specific tech Raptor Lake S brings, right?
Same price and more perfomance should be really good for value, so bring it on. Unless I'm missing something? xD
