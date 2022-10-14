Gigabyte Publishes Specs for All 13th-Gen Intel Core CPUs

Intel plans to start sales of its first six 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors for desktops next week with unlocked multipliers aimed at enthusiasts (and expected to join the ranks of the best CPUs for gaming). But the whole 13th Generation Core family for desktops will undoubtedly be significantly broader. It will include 23 models comprising both Raptor Lake and Alder Lake silicon.

Intel has yet to unveil its whole family of 13th Generation Core processors formally, but Gigabyte has already published some of their specifications (including base frequencies, cache sizes, wattage, and stepping) in its Z790 Aorus Master CPU support list found by @momomo_us.

List of Intel's 13th Generation Core CPUs

Model Base Clock L3 Cache PBP Silicon Stepping Core i9-13900K/KF 3.0 GHz 36 MB 125W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i9-13900/F 2.0 GHz 36 MB 65W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i9-13900T 1.10 GHz 36 MB 35W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i7-13700K/KF 3.40 GHz 30 MB 125W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i7-13700/F 2.10 GHz 30 MB 65W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i7-13700T 1.40 GHz 30 MB 35W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i5-13600K/KF 3.50 GHz 24 MB 125W RPL B0 Raptor Lake Core i5-13600 2.70 GHz 24 MB 65W ADL C0 Alder Lake Core i5-13600T 1.80 GHz 24 MB 35W ADL C0 Alder Lake Core i5-13500 2.50 GHz 24 MB 65W ADL C0 Alder Lake Core i5-13500T 1.60 GHz 24 MB 35W ADL C0 Alder Lake Core i5-13400/F 2.50 GHz 20 MB 65W RPL B0 | ADL C0 Alder Lake | Raptor Lake Core i5-13400T 1.30 GHz 20 MB 35W ADL C0 Alder Lake Core i3-13100/F 3.40 GHz 12 MB 60W/58W ADL H0 Alder Lake Core i3-13100T 2.50 GHz 12MB 35W ADL H0 Alder Lake

In general, Intel's 13th Generation Core lineup for desktop PCs will consist of 23 SKUs. 13 models will use Raptor Lake B0 silicon (including the limited edition Core i9-13900KS processor), two processors will concurrently use Raptor Lake B0 or Alder Lake C0 dies, whereas the remaining two SKUs will use Alder Lake C0 or Alder Lake H0 stepping dies.

Seven 13th Gen Core processors aimed at enthusiast desktops will exclusively use Raptor Lake silicon and come with a processor base power (PBP) of 125W. The family will also include ten mainstream SKUs with a 58W – 65W PBP and six low-power models with a 35W PBP for compact desktops.

Unfortunately, Gigabyte did not reveal the core counts of the upcoming 13th Generation CPUs. Still, we can certainly make some educated guesses based on our knowledge of what dies Intel plans to use for these products.

While we know model numbers, basic specifications of Intel's 13th Generation Core processors and the availability date of the first six Raptor Lake CPUs (next week), we still have no idea when the remaining models from the flock will be released.