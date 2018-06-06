Intel Optane Memory Plus Low-Cost NVMe QLC Will Rock The Boat
Here at Computex 2018 we've spoken to numerous companies about emerging storage technologies, seen the road maps, and identified a few key emerging trends. One key takeaway from the show has been just how cheap SSDs will become. Walmart recently dropped the price of Samsung's 860 EVO 1TB to $150 for a few hours before adjusting it to $250, a $50 drop from the day before. Then came government subsidized flash on display in the form of 32-layer TLC at the Maxiotek booth. Still, no matter how cheap storage gets, it's hard to compete with "free."
That's exactly how Intel plans to establish its new storage products. Some companies have already bundled Intel's Optane Memory with their motherboards to increase awareness about the technology. Early reports appear positive in user reviews as many see first-hand just how good the technology really is. And this is just the first step designed to remove hard disk drives, and their latency, from the user experience altogether.
The next shoe to drop could involve adding QLC-based SSDs to a bundle with next generation chipset components that allow Optane Memory to cache NVMe devices. The rumored Intel 660p QLC NVMe SSD looks like the leading candidate for this to bear fruit. The leaked deck shows capacities between 512GB and 2TB but QLC, will need a nudge to gain acceptance due to reliability and endurance concerns.
Sitting behind high-endurance Optane Memory (cache) will remove any immediate concerns regarding QLC's endurance. A bundle that gives users a free or very low cost 512GB boot drive will be difficult to pass over even for the most adamant Optane and QLC naysayers.
We've asked Intel several times about using Optane Memory in front of very low cost SSDs to increase system performance and received the same "no comment" answer as we get with any rumor fact checking subject. The difference in this case is the inability to hide the ear-to-ear grin that inadvertently tells us that has been the plan for Optane Memory all along.
Should current SLC buffers be replaced with 3d x-point? absolutely.
But Optane isn't going to solve the fact that a consumer SSD with QLC would need so much over-provisioning that you may actually end up losing more capacity than you gain.
A consumer drive would need more over-provisioning because normal desktop users would not be happy if they had to start replacing their drives every 6 months instead of every 5+ years. QLC will not make drives so cheap that they would be disposable in that way.
SLC buffers are there primarily to increase speed, and replacing that buffer with 3D-Xpoint will definitely be a good thing for performance. The buffers do help with endurance, but they don't solve the underlying issue.
Current drives don't wear out because of their SLC buffers, it's because of the MLC/TLC flash that those buffers are dumping into, which is why they need to be over provisioned in the first place. So, I don't think a higher-endurance buffer is going to fix that. If everything else is the same in a drive you replace 3D TLC NAND rated for 3k Program/Erase cycles with QLC rated for 300, then the QLC drive is going to fail in one tenth of the time. I don't see a way for them to solve that issue, except for with more over-provisioning.
The endurance problem is the reason QLC is being marketed to Write-Once Read-Many enterprise workloads and not consumer SSDs.
I'm hearing the QLC endurance is actually much better than what most of us (the people commenting here and that actually care about technology) think it has. Part of that is due to stronger LDPC, but some of it is also due to a higher than expected number of PE cycles.
Give me a few hours and I'll toss that right out of the window.
I'm not saying there's no way to design a storage device where the cache doesn't absorb a lot of the writes, like I said, having a cache there helps so we agree on that point. But you have to write to the QLC eventually just like you have to write to TLC. I assume that a drive using this 'maximized mode' with TLC or MLC would also have increased performance, so the performance gap would remain. It does sounds like something that would be interesting when paired with a 10TB spinning disk.
But if it 'used to' be called maximized mode, does that mean that somebody already tried to market the technology and it was rejected? I don't know much about it or why current drives do not operate that way, but would using Optane make it viable for consumer drives when it apparently wasn't when attempted with SLC? Optane is expensive, and the pitch for QLC is that it is supposed to be cheaper, so I don't know if anybody can find a balance where price/performance ever justifies that arrangement.
As for what the P/E of production QLC will be, that is weirdly hard to figure out. I have seen pre-production claims that 3D QLC may be capable of 1000 P/E cycles which would put it near planar TLC in terms of endurance, but still lower in speed - and who knows if they'll get there. Which is still pretty bad considering that planar TLC was already inferior. Granted, 1,000 P/E cycles is a whole lot better than the 100 P/E cycles that they were expecting when planar QLC was being attempted.
I was also having trouble figuring out the exact P/E cycles of current 3D TLC. I've seen a paper from 2015 claiming samsung's "second-gen" 3D TLC would reach 20k P/E cycles compared to 18k from their planar MLC. But I haven't been able to find a good source on if they ever reached that, and what is currently being used in consumer SSDs - I get the impression it lands somewhere in the 3k-5k range. A reduction from 3k to 1k is still very significant, even if it's not as bad as a drop from 20k down to 100.
From my perspective, it just looks like anything they can do to bring QLC to consumer drives with comparable endurance will be too costly, and would also improve TLC/MLC drives so the gap will remain - but it's a good thing too keep trying. That's how we'll get better SSDs overall, at least if they keep the other NAND technologies in production.
Realistically though, if QLC consistently meets the best-case performance claims, then they're just going to rush out a lot of slightly-cheaper low-performing drives with the warranty dropped down from 10 years down to 2 and sell them to people who don't know the difference.
People who are in the market for that kind of thing might be better off picking up a cheap planar TLC drive or two right now while you can still find them on clearance for $30.