Intel Poaches Yet Another AMD GPU Executive: Ali Ibrahim

For the past 13 years, Ali Ibrahim has worked at AMD as a Senior Fellow, working on cloud and Xbox related projects, among other things. Now, Ibrahim has been poached by Intel, where he has become VP of Platform Architecture and Engineering of discrete GPUs department, as reported by CRN.
"We are thrilled that Ali has joined Intel as Vice President, Platform Architecture and Engineering – dGPUs to be part of the exciting Intel Xe Graphics journey," a spokesperson told CRN.
Intel's poaching of AMD's executives started in 2017, when Intel hired AMD's Raja Koduri at the start of Intel's plans for discrete graphics—though at that time we didn't know exactly what Intel was cooking.
Now, it's no longer a secret that Intel has been building its own discrete graphics card, but they're not directly aimed at competing with AMD and Nvidia in the gaming segment—rather, the Xe GPUs are expected to be targeted at scientific and data center use. Here is all we know about Xe Graphics so far.
Next to Koduri and Ibrahim, Intel has also poached Masooma Bhaiwala for the discrete graphics projects, Jim Keller, Mark Hirsch, Balaji Kanigicherla, and Joseph Facca But, AMD also fired back by hiring Intel's Daniel McNamara to help grow AMD's Epyc business.
I have seen similar "wave" effects once one good engineer/programmer senior talent leaves a company. Others usually go with them.
I agree, and many articles state this. But that's for us Peons, rules for execs are different. If you as a fellow Peon see some of your best talent leave, the following goes through your head:
Are they getting better pay? (Greener grass)
Is the company treating us fairly (lack of pay raises or recognition/promotion)
Is the company a sinking ship? Is my job at risk?
How much harder is my job going to be if we lost key talent?Executives are supposed to be the captains with the over all view of the ship. If you see them leave, it shakes your belief in #3. (Is the company ship sinking) As a corporate leader you need to shore up your employees faith in the direction of the company and how staying on will benefit them. This is one area organizational health initiatives fail to address.
These are the people who thought old GCN designs should be constantly rebadged and resold for like 10 years until they were essentially noncompetative ... They would fit in much better at Intel's CPU division.
I mean, I'm not saying that's what Intel was doing, but if they're desperate, and in a hurry, they certainly have the wherewithal to throw a ton of money at the problem.