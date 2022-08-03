Intel Serpent Canyon NUC Surfaces With Arc A770M, A730M GPUs

Just over a month ago, Intel’s successor to Phantom Canyon leaked. Called Serpent Canyon, the next-generation NUC 12 reportedly includes a Core i7-12700H Alder Lake processor paired with an Arc A770M discrete mobile GPU. Retail listings for Serpent Canyon have appeared on the internet, confirming those details.

Frequent hardware leaker @momomo_us (opens in new tab) discovered listings for four Serpent Canyon NUCs at Provantage (opens in new tab). Base systems will come with a Core i5 processor (likely the Core i5-12500H or Core i5-12600H) and Intel’s Arc A550M discrete GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Customers can upgrade to the Core i7-12700H and the Arc A730M with 12GB of GDDR6.

For those that need even more graphics muscle, the Arc A770M will fit the bill with 16GB of GDDR6. In addition, the Arc A770M features 32 Xe cores, 32 RT cores, a 256-bit memory interface, and a 1,650 MHz graphics clock. The previous generation Phantom Canyon NUC launched with 11th Generation Tiger Lake processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Serpent Canyon prices range from $1,046 for a NUC 12 Kit (Core i5/Arc A550M) to $1,470 for a fully-outfitted NUC 12 Mini PC (Core i7/16GB/512GB/Arc A730M/Windows 11). However, this is just a small sample of the full lineup that Intel plans to launch to consumers. For example, while there is a Core i7/Arc A770M NUC 12 Kit for $1,312, we don’t see its Mini PC counterpart preconfigured with RAM, an SSD, and an operating system.

According to our previous reporting, the Serpent Canyon chassis sports a Thunderbolt 4 port, SDXC (UHS-II) reader, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack on its front panel. The back panel houses four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 2.5 GbE, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio out, and two DisplayPort 2.0 connectors.

There is no word on whether these prices are final or when the Serpent Canyon NUC 12 family will ship. However, since retailers are already putting in placeholders for the systems, Intel’s official announcement can’t be too far away.