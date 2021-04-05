Intel Rocket Lake Graphics Driver Now Officially Available

Intel has officially added support for Rocket Lake in its latest graphics driver. Previously, the same driver did not support Xe-LP integrated GPU in the desktop 11th Generation Core processors.

Last week, we reported that Intel had not uploaded a Rocket Lake-supporting Xe-LP graphics driver to its website, whereas motherboard makers had only made outdated drivers available for their latest Rocket-Lake supporting platforms. There was an easy workaround for early Rocket Lake adopters, but it took Intel some time to enable official support in the current driver over the weekend.

Intel did not really issue a new driver but just enabled official support of the Xe-LP integrated GPU in the Rocket Lake in its latest 27.20.100.9316 driver, which is available on Intel's website. At this point, we do not know whether it is WHQL certified for Rocket Lake.

For the gaming-oriented Rocket Lake audience, the lack of a graphics driver is hardly a problem since they would rarely use the integrated GPU. Meanwhile, the Rocket Lake family includes processors with a 35W and a 65W TDP, which are used for PCs that actually rely on integrated graphics, making the update important for a broad cross-section of users.

Lisa Pierce, the Intel vice president responsible for graphics drivers, said in a Twitter post that the company had supplied Rocket Lake-supporting graphics drivers to OEMs, which are the largest consumers of 35W and 65W processors.