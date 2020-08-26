Intel's Dual-Core Tiger Lake CPU Comes Out to Play in Latest Benchmark

Twitter user Coelacanth's Dream has stumbled upon a HP Pavilion x360 Convertible laptop that houses an unannounced Tiger Lake processor. The Intel Pentium Gold 7505 appears to be a dual-core chip that's designed for the entry-level mobile devices.

Next Wednesday is going to be an exciting day as Intel will finally take the wraps of the much-awaited 11th Generation Tiger Lake chips. The processors are the first to come out of the chipmaker's 10nm SuperFin cooking oven. With a combination of Willow Cove cores and Xe LP graphics, Intel intends to use Tiger Lake to strengthen its grip on the laptop market.

It'll be an interesting rumble in the laptop space as Tiger Lake will eventually go up to face AMD's Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) APUs. While we wait for the big fight, the Pentium Gold 7505 is here today to gives us a sneak peek of what's in store for us.

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 (Image credit: Primate Labs Inc.)

Geekbench 5 has the Pentium Gold 7505 as a dual-core processor with four threads. The 10nm chip reportedly features a 2 GHz base clock and 3.48 GHz boost clock. The Pentium Gold 7505 is equipped with 1.25MB of L2 cache per core, which confirms its validity as a Tiger Lake part. The processor is member of the U-series family, meaning its TDP (thermal design power) should be 15W.

Given its attributes, the Pentium Gold 7505 will have to compete with AMD's 7nm Ryzen 3 4300U. The latter is a four-core, four-thread 15W processor that flexes a 2.7 GHz base clock and 3.7 GHz boost clock.

Regardless of the clockspeed handicap, the Pentium Gold 7505's single-core performance is in the same alley as the Ryzen 3 4300U, according go the Geekbench 5 results for the AMD chip. Ultimately, the Ryzen 3 4300U comes out on top in multi-core performance, and it's hard not to considering that the 7nm part has twice the cores of the Pentium Gold 7505.