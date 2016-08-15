Trending

'Island 359' Has A Launch Date: The VR Dino Hunt Is About To Begin

By  

Island 359, CloudGate Studio’s inaugural VR title, has a release date. The first virtual reality dinosaur hunting game will be coming to Steam Early Access in just over a week, on August 23.

In late July, we spoke with Steve Bowler and Jeremy Chapman, the two co-founders to CloudGate Studio. Together, they described their upcoming VR game, Island 359, with excitement. The game is a first-person shooter set in the heart of a jungle island that has been inhabited by dinosaurs such as raptors and compys. Your mission is to clear out as many as you can and make it off the island alive. The developers said it isn’t meant to be scary, but these are the same guys that came up with The Brookhaven Experiment, so I’m not sure we can believe that.

During our interview, Bowler and Chapman revealed that the game would be launching through Steam’s Early Access program in the “coming weeks.” Bowler noted that it was simply a matter of Valve’s approval.

It would appear Valve liked what it saw, because the game now has a launch date. You can grab Island 359 on Tuesday, August 23 for $19.99. You will need an HTC Vive to play the game.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 15 August 2016 15:40
    Is the $19.99 a beta-tester discounted price that will go up when the game is done?
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 15 August 2016 16:19
    18441147 said:
    Is the $19.99 a beta-tester discounted price that will go up when the game is done?

    That actually isn't clear, but I would expect it to be the case.
    Reply
  • tcavadias 15 August 2016 18:15
    This is one game I'll be looking forward to being released.
    Reply
  • targetdrone 16 August 2016 19:29
    The price will go up before it goes down a month after release.

    Doesn't anyone remember Planetary Annihilation? $90 beta-test, $30 release, $15 steam sale a month later.
    Reply
  • Zapin 18 August 2016 23:03
    Hopefully it is $20 worth of content. I am tired of $10 demos with less than 10 minutes of actual content. I know the user base makes it hard to make money in VR right now but the premium prices being asked for short VR experiences would never be tolerated if they were just regular PC titles.
    Reply