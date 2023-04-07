Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Requires a Staggering 155GB of Drive Space

EA recently published the system requirements for Respawn's upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor AAA game, and the storage requirements are very intense. To play, gamers will need a whopping 155GB of storage space, not counting DLC or future patches. Thankfully, you can play the game on a hard drive, but the recommended requirements suggest an SSD for an optimal experience.

Jedi: Survivor has one of the largest storage requirements for a base install of any video game to date. For instance, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 combined require around 115GB of storage space to install. Even Red Dead Redemption, with its 150GB requirement, is still lower than Jedi: Survivor. The game's storage size is also three times greater than its predecessor Jedi: Fallen Order which only needed 55GB.

We don't know the exact reasons for Respawn's significantly expanded install size. However, it's no secret that Respawn wanted to push the scope of Jedi: Survivor's quality and gameplay well beyond Jedi: Fallen Order to the point where Respawn had to cut off previous-generation console support deep into the development cycle due to performance issues (probably akin to Cyberpunk 2077). PC Gamer saw some of these improvements firsthand when playing a recent demo of the game, stating how one of Jedi: Survivor's maps was easily twice the size of a single Fallen Order map.

If you don't have enough storage for Jedi: Survivor, now is the best time to upgrade your PC or PS5's storage solution. The Best SSDs can be had for as little as $38, like the Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB NVMe SSD. Gen 4 drives are also priced low, like the Kingston KC3000 512GB, which can be had for $60. 1TB and 2TB storage options have also come down in price, like the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G 1TB, which costs $109, and the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB, which is priced at $149.

Thankfully the game's storage size is the most demanding system requirement. CPU, memory, and graphics card requirements are not that significant. Minimum CPU, memory, and GPU requirements include a quad-core processor, 8GB of memory, and a GPU with GTX 1070/RX 580 level performance. The recommended requirements go up to an RTX 2070/RX 6700 XT and 16GB of memory.

Jedi: Survivor will launch on April 27th.