Nvidia CEO Sings Karaoke at Taiwan Esports Event

When he isn't announcing the best graphics cards, it seems that Nvidia's Jensen Huang likes to party. With his trademark leather jacket, extensive kitchenware collection (opens in new tab) and fierce silver fox looks, Nvidia supremo Jensen Huang definitely sits at the cooler end of the tech billionaire spectrum, but even we didn’t expect to see him doing karaoke to Lady Gaga. However, unless we’re all being fooled by a deepfake, that’s exactly what a video posted on Commercial Times, and tweeted by VideoCardz, shows.

Jensen Huang videobombed live street performers and requested Lady Gaga songs. They didn't know who he is. 🙃This video has 2.7M views on Chinese internet.

According to the report, Huang casually strolled onto the floor during the opening night of WirForce 2022, a Taiwan Esports ‘carnival’, entered the BYOC area (which we suspect doesn’t stand for ‘bring your own cocktails’ and is a bit more a of a serious LAN party) and began to interact with the players.

While some have claimed the assembled gamers, and particularly the karaoke singers, who we’re getting to, didn’t know who he was, the Commercial Times report makes it clear the Taiwan-born graphics guru was recognized, with Esports athletes digging out the boxes of Nvidia products to sign, and asking him to pose for group photos. He was reportedly friendly to everyone, though the article doesn’t mention if anyone asked him about the RTX 4090 power connector (opens in new tab) issue.

In the hour he spent at the event, Huang had a go at a light gun game, and posed for more photos before taking to the main stage and shouting “GeForce!” into a microphone, to the chagrin of some players who complained he was too close, and setting off a big climax in others, according to the Google translated report.

His attention was later caught by two internet celebrity singers, broadcasting karaoke live from near the venue. He became part of the performance, choosing Lady Gaga’s song Hold My Hand from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and apparently impressing the audience with his singing voice, receiving many high-fives from the performers as well as positive messages from viewers. A video of the crooning CEO was also posted on Reddit (opens in new tab) by user jarvis-linx, ironically claiming it to be cosplay.