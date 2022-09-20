Khadas' Latest Arm PC And SBC Now Available to Buy

Khadas Technology has announced the availability of a slew of its single-board computers, including one so refined it’s referring to it as an ‘Arm PC’ instead. Alongside this are more familiar SBCs for OEMs and makers and audio products, including a DAC and a Bluetooth receiver.

The Shenzen-based company has produced many Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) alternatives in the past, such as the VIM4 (opens in new tab) we reviewed earlier this year, but neither of its new releases fit that category. The biggest news is the Edge 2 (opens in new tab), the machine it’s calling an ‘Arm PC’. It sees Rockchip’s eight-core RK3588S SoC (four Cortex-A76 cores at 2.25GHz paired with four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz) snuggle up with Arm’s Mali-G610 MP4 GPU and an NPU rated for 6 TOPS. Add to this the ability to specify 8 or 16GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of built-in flash storage, and you’ve got yourself a tasty little system, especially as it’s capable of handling an 8K display (with a total of four screens supported) via its HDMI port.

You also get things like Wi-Fi 6, a 7-pin Pogo connector, three MIPI-CSI interfaces for cameras and displays, USB 2 and 3 ports, and a whole expansion module that adds SD card support and UART. Supported operating systems include Android and Ubuntu, power comes via USB-C, and the whole thing is available in a rather nice case, which adds proper buttons above the reset and power switches, as well as what appears to be a heat sink.

Khadas claims its 3D abilities are enough to play online games and some triple-A console titles, while its desktop-class performance should also bring it to the attention of software developers. Its ability to push four displays also means it will find a home in digital signage applications.

The other board released is the VIM1S (opens in new tab) we recently previewed (opens in new tab). A cost-effective and power-efficient solution, it features an Amlogic S905Y4 SoC that combines four Arm Cortex-A35 cores at 2GHz with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of flash. It supports the decoding of four 1080p video streams, though it only has a single HDMI port. The board can run Android and Linux, and has USB 2 ports, along with a 40-pin GPIO and 30-pin FPC connector, for expansion. It should find a home in HTPC boxes thanks to its IR remote sensor, as well as nano servers and computing clusters.

Khadas’ audio products include the Tone 2 and Tone 2 Pro audiophile DACs, while the BT Magic adds Bluetooth audio streaming to the Tone products, with broad codec support.

The Edge 2 (opens in new tab) and VIM1S (opens in new tab) are available now from the Khadas online store, with the Edge 2 receiving an early-bird discount of around $40. A full Arm PC kit for the Edge 2 is also available for preorder.