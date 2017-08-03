'Killing Floor: Incursion' Heads To Oculus Rift On August 16 (Updated)

Update, 8/3/17, 12:30pm PT: A Tripwire Interactive representative confirmed that "Killing Floor: Incursion" supports room-scale tracking, experimental 360-degree tracking, and its original front-facing camera configuration with snap-turning. “We support room scale now," read the statement from the rep. "It can be done on Rift with two sensors, but it is best with three sensors for optimal tracking.”

Original article: 8/3/17, 9:15am PT:

More than a year ago at E3 2016, Tripwire Interactive and Oculus announced that the Killing Floor series would make its way to the Rift platform as a Touch launch title. Oculus released the Touch controllers in December, but Killing Floor: Incursion was nowhere to be found. After more than half a year of extra development time, Tripwire is almost ready to drop the title.

Killing Floor: Incursion features a full narrative campaign that you can play solo or with a friend. The game features a range of different environments, including “creepy farmhouses” and “high-tech facilities,” as well as an arsenal that includes pistols, rifles, and melee weapons. You play the roll of a trainee of the Horzine Security Forces, and you must eliminate the hordes of Zeds (Killing Floor's name for its, well, zombies)

The Killing Floor series is not for everyone. If you don’t like blood and gore, steer clear of this game. In addition to spurting out when you strike a blow, the blood, guts, and body parts from dismembered Zeds will stay on the ground below you.

We had the chance to try Killing Floor: Incursion at last year's Oculus Connect conference, and we concluded that it was a fun, scary, and challenging game with an imperfect navigation system. The demo featured a snap-turn mechanic which didn’t fit the atmosphere of the game. With monsters coming up from behind, your natural reaction would be to turn around.

Tripwire Interactive didn’t say as much in its press release, but we got the impression that the developer sunk much of its extra development time into upgrading the game’s mechanics. We did, after all, play Killing Floor: Incursion one day before Oculus revealed that the Rift would support room-scale tracking.

Killing Floor: Incursion is set to launch on August 16 on the Oculus Store. Tripwire set the price of the game at $39, but you can pre-order it now to get a 10% discount.