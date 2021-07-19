Kingston Lights Up New Fury RAM Lineup

Kingston unveiled its updated Fury RAM series today, with three models, Impact, Beast, and Renegade, bringing aggressive styling and specs to the company's memory lineup.

The Beast comes in either RGB or non-RGB flavors and is sold in kits of one, two, or four DIMMs, with frequencies spanning 2666 MHz to 3733 MHz. Along with the option for fancy RGB, the Beast lineup has CAS latencies of CL15, CL16, CL18, and CL19, with voltages of 1.35V up to 1.5.

Next up is Renegade. These kits are not designed for the average user, as Kingston states that it is designed for overclockers, "Renegade DDR4 is the choice for overclockers, PC builders, and gamers."

Renegade comes in single sticks of 8GB to 32GB, spanning up to kits of eight sticks that total 128GB or 256GB of capacity. The ram is available in RGB, too, but if you're looking for the best performance possible, it would be best to get the non-RGB version; the RGB models top out at a max frequency of 4600 MHz, while the non-RGB reaches all of the way up to 5333 MHz. The RGB version's lowest latency is CL15, while non-RGB gets as low as CL13.

Finally, we have the dark horse of the three, Impact. This line addresses laptops, meaning these are SODIMMs. While not as fast as its desktop siblings with a max frequency of 3200MHz, Impact still offers low latencies from CL15 to CL120. The laptop memory modules are sold as single sticks from 8GB to 32GB, and kits of two that total from 16GB to 64GB.

According to Kingston, all three of the models are both Intel and AMD ready. For more information, check out Kingston's product page.