Kioxia Launches XG7 & XG7-P PCIe 4.0 Consumer SSDs

Kioxia has revealed its new generation of SSDs aimed at content creators, gamers and enthusiasts who demand high performance and decent capacities. The XG7 as well as XG7-P feature a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and therefore increase performance significantly when compared to predecessors. (Via BusinessWire).

Kioxia's XG7 and XG7-P drives are based on the company's all-new platform featuring an NVMe 1.4-compliant controller as well as a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. The manufacturer says that the new SSDs provide twice the sequential read speed and around 1.6x the sequential write speed of the 1 TB XG6 drive, so we are talking about up to 6.3 GB/s reads as well as up to 5.9 GB/s writes.

The new drives will come in an M.2-2280 form-factor and will offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities (XG7-series) as well as 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities (XG7-P-series) for those who need more storage space.

In addition to high performance and ample capacities, the new drives will also feature advanced optional security capabilities, including TCG Pyrite 2.01 as well as TCG Opal SSC.

Kioxia will 'showcase' its new client SSDs at the ongoing virtual FMS trade show and will start their sales in 2021. The company did not disclose exact ETA dates and prices, but it is reasonable to expect Kioxia to launch its new XG7 and XG7-P drives sooner rather than later.