Leak Suggests AMD's Threadripper Pro 7000WX Coming This Fall

AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs are coming closer, if excerpts from the company's alleged documents covering these CPUs and published by @Underfox3 are legit. The presentation asserts that AMD's upcoming Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-series processors will be available this fall and will deliver 20% higher performance compared to existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX. As ever with leaks, take the news with a pinch of salt.

The documents (which allegedly originate from AMD) shared by the hardware leaker indicate that AMD's next-generation Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-series CPUs will feature up to 96 cores, which will provide them a comfortable advantage over Intel's Xeon W9-3495X, which has 56 cores. For example, in rendering workloads, AMD's platform is expected to be around 70% faster than the competitor, based on data allegedly coming from AMD.

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-series processors are projected to be based on the company's Zen 4 microarchitecture and pack up to 96 general-purpose cores. The new CPUs are expected to come in the SP6 form-factor and use an all-new TRX50 platform supporting PCIe 5.0, USB4, and a variety of other innovations.

AMD's next-generation workstation-grade processors are expected to hit the market this fall and will deliver a substantial upgrade over existing Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs (which are the best CPUs for workstations) due to a higher number of cores, newer x86 microarchitecture, higher clocks, and faster memory.

Meanwhile, it is likely that AMD will again position its new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX products purely for workstations, which means that they will first emerge in desktop machines from Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Even if these CPUs end up in retail, their price will keep them from mainstream buyers, enthusiasts and power users will be lining up for these new chips.