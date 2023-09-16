AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7985WX Listed for Sale on Gray Market

Renowned hardware leaker @YuuKi_AnS has published a picture of an alleged AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX processor in a presumed SP6 form factor. Although this chip hasn't launched yet, it's been listed for sale in the gray market (unauthorized distribution channels, like eBay, that are often used to sell pre-release silicon). The exposed outlining of the CPU demonstrates that the product may be shipping to workstation makers, which implies that actual Zen 4-based workstation processors are incoming. Remember that we are dealing with unofficial information, so take it with a grain of salt.

The alleged AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX CPU is enclosed in a matte orange frame and is listed with a healthy 350W TDP. The CPU is marked as 100-000000454-30, which does not match any of AMD's existing PCNs, suggesting an all-new product. The OPN (processor part number) does, however, match the rumored OPN for the Ryzen 7985WX that's projected to come to market with 64 cores and 128 threads.

Unfortunately, the snipped part of the listing doesn't include the price, though we can see that the condition of the product is "functional and without repairs, while the condition is marked as "minor signs of use."

Since the assumed AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX comes in a rectangular (rather than the almost-square SP5) package, we can assume that we are dealing with a chip for the SP6 socket. Based on unofficial information, AMD's SP6 supports an eight-channel DDR5 memory subsystem, though this does not mean that all of the products with the SP6 socket will support the entire allotment.

AMD's current Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series are indeed the best CPUs for workstations, so the alleged upcoming 7000WX family codenamed Storm Peak will probably take the baton from here. Based on rumors, the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-series will feature up to 96 general-purpose x86 cores and support DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface on the TRX50 platform.

This would be a major upgrade from the currently available AMD Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series CPUs that power high-end desktop workstations from companies like Dell, HP, and Lenovo, but would likely lead to the chips again not landing in the hands of enthusiasts due to professional-class (i.e., eyewatering) pricing.