Lenovo Legion M600 Wireless Gaming Mouse Claims up to 200 Hours Battery Life

Ahead of CES 2020's official start on January 7. Lenovo today announced two gaming mice, the wireless Legion M600 and wired Legion M300 RGB that are set to hit stores in June.

The Legion M600 is equipped with a PixArt 3335 optical sensor that supports sensitivities up to 16,000 dots per inch (DPI) and is "capable of reaction speeds as fast as 400 inches per second without skipping," Lenovo said in the announcement. That sensor is paired with a 1,000Hz polling rate so that the wireless peripheral can offer tracking and latency comparable to those found in its wired counterparts.

Lenovo also equipped the Legion M600 with a USB-C port that "allows for up to 10 hours of battery life with five minutes of charge and up to 200 hours of battery life when fully charged." Considering our favorite wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is specced for 100 hours, a 200-hour battery life is pretty good. That means the Legion M600 can rival wired mice without requiring people to purchase a separate wireless charging mousepad or the like.

There are some caveats when it comes to that battery life, however. Lenovo said the mouse can reach up to 200 hours of non-stop playtime... if all of the lighting's turned off. That's not uncommon for RGB-lit accessories, but for people who can't play unless their gear's awash in the glow of an artificial rainbow, it's something to think about. It also takes three hours to charge even with the Rapid Charge USB-C port.

The Legion M600 features an ambidextrous design with eight buttons split between its left and right sides. Lenovo said those buttons are "ultra-precise" and feature "microswitches good for a lifetime of 50 million clicks." RGB support for up to 16 million color options is present, too, with the lights illuminating the scroll wheel and the logo on the palm rest. (Presumably it's managed via Lenovo Legion Software.)

Meanwhile, the Legion M300 is presented as the entry-level option. It shares the same basic design as the Legion M600, but without many of its high-end counterpart's standout features. It's wired, ditches the lighting for the scroll wheel and only supports sensitivities up to 8,000 DPI. It's also less durable as Lenovo said its switches are rated for 10 million clicks.

Those differences are reflected in each mouse's price. Lenovo said it plans to sell the Legion M600 for $80, while the Legion M300 will only cost $30.

Legion M600 and M300 Specs