Lenovo Ups its Game with New Legion Gaming Laptops, Accessories

At CES in Las Vegas this week, Lenovo is updating its Legion line of gaming laptops with new CPUs and GPUs, The Lenovo Legion Y740 will be available in 15-inch (starting at $1,749.99) and 17-inch (starting at $1,979.99) in February, as will the new 15-inch Legion Y540 (starting at $929.99), which will launch in May.

Lenovo Legion Y740 Lenovo Legion Y540 CPU Up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8750H Undisclosed Intel Core processors GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2060 RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4-2666 Up to 32 GB DDR4-2666 Storage Up to 512 GB PCIe SSD / 512 GB SATA SSD / 2 TB HDD Up to 256 GB PCIe SSD / 612 GB SATA SSD / 2TB HDD Display 15 or 17-inch 144 Hz G-Sync display / optional Dolby Vision HDR 15.6-inch FHD 60 Hz or FHD 144 Hz Battery 57 Whr (15-inch) / 76 Whr (17-inch) 52.5 Whr or 57 Whr (depending on config) Ports Thunderbolt 3, 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2, HDMI, Ethernet, Mini DisplayPort, Headphone USB Type-C, 3x USB 3.1, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, Ethernet, Headphone Size 15-inch: 14.2 x 10.5 x 0.8 inches (362 x 267 x 20 mm)17-inch: 16.3 x 12 x 0.9 inches (413 x 305 x 22 mm) 14 x 10 x 0.95 inches (365 x 260 x 23.9 mm) Weight 15-inch: 4.8 pounds (2.2 kg)17-inch: 6.3 pounds (2.9 kg) 5 pounds (2.3 kg) Starting Price 15-inch: $1,749.9917-inch: $1,979.99 $929.99

The Y540 is Lenovo's budget play, with a variety of Intel Core processors (though Lenovo hasn't named which), Nvidia GPUs (RTX 2060 and RTX 2070 Max-Q), up to 32 GB of RAM and two version of its 1080p display (one 144 Hz version with Dolby Vision HDR and a 60 Hz version). There's no massive redesign here, though the display has a stronger aluminum hinge to keep the panel upright. Lenovo is also touting better "coldfront" cooling with dual fans. Interestingly, Lenovo was extremely cagey about what processor the Y540 will use, so it's possible we can expect something new before its May launch.

The Y740 is the more powerful option (though still a portable device). Unlike the Y540, it will have an RGB backlit keyboard using Corsair's iCue software. It goes up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, up to 32 GB of RAM and will have Dolby Atmos speakers. Both the 15- and 17-inch sizes will have optional 144 Hz FHD displays with Dolby Vision HDR. This machine will have the same GPUs as its cheaper sibling, as well as the RTX 2080 Max-Q as an option.

Lenovo also announced a series of peripherals, including the Legion H5000 7.1 Pro Gaming Headset with passive noise-canceling, a metal suspension headband and 50mm drivers ($99.99 in April); the Legion H300 Gaming Headset with soft cushioned leather and 50mm drivers ($59.99 in April), the Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard ($99.99 in April) and Legion M500 Gaming Mouse with adjustable weight cartridge and RGB lighting ($59.99 in April).