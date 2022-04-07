LG Gram +View 16-inch WQXGA Portable Monitor Launched

The LG Gram series of laptops has earned an enviable reputation for portability. As the series name suggests, these are particularly lightweight laptops, and now LG has added something completely new to the series – a matching portable monitor. The new LG Gram +view 16MQ70 (opens in new tab) is a 16-inch model that offers an 2560 x 1600 pixels IPS panel powered by USB-C.

Most commonly, you will find USB-C portable monitors sold in 15.6-inch FHD configurations. However, as with the new crop of laptops in 2022, the 16-inch screen size is gaining popularity, as are higher resolutions and squarer screen ratios. The new LG Gram +view 16MQ70 embodies all these trends with its 16-inch WQXGA screen with 16:10 aspect ratio. The extra vertical resolution can really help with productivity vs 16:9 ratio screen which was originally formatted for media consumption. Coincidentally, the LG Gram 16 (2022) laptop appears to use the same specification screen as this portable monitor, so it would be a great match for color, functionality and aesthetics.

(Image credit: LG)

As a portable monitor, the physical properties of the LG Gram +view 16MQ70 are key. This device measures 360 x 245.5 x 8.3mm (so is almost exactly a third of an inch thick). The weight of this device is 670g / 1.48 pounds or 990g / 2.18 pounds with the included Folio Cover. You will probably want to use the cover/stand or else you will have to prop up the monitor with something like a generic iPad stand or any suitably bulky object you might have on your desk or table.

Before we hit the specs table we would also like to highlight something gamers might see as a deficiency here. The LG Gram +view 16MQ70 has a refresh rate of 60Hz and a rather sluggish response time of 30ms.

LG Gram +view 16MQ70 Screen 16 inch 16:10 ratio IPS screen with 2560 x 1600 pixels Color 16.7 million colors, DCI-P3 99%, 1200:1 contrast ratio, 350 nits max brightness Performance 60 Hz refresh, 30 ms response time, 170 degree viewing angles Ports 2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode), brightness rocker adjustment Physical 360 x 245.5 x 8.3mm, 670g / 1.48 pounds or 990g / 2.18 pounds with the included Folio Cover Other Auto pivot display, OSD, included cover/stand and cable, anti-glare screen coating, low blue light mode, no audio/speakers

Promotional photography shows the new LG Gram +view 16MQ70 in both vertical and horizontal orientations, being used with a laptop in dual-screen and screen sharing modes. As you can see in the table, there are two USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode) ports, and there is a suitable cable in the box. There is a port on either side of the monitor (when stood horizontally). Both video signal and power (8W) come through the USB-C cable, and LG's specs make no mention of any built-in battery, so don't expect one. LG says that the Gram +view 16MQ70 achieves 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

(Image credit: LG)

The LG Gram +view 16MQ70 will become available in Japan from mid-April for around 45,000 Yen. The product is listed in the US on LG's official site (opens in new tab) with an MSRP of $349. At the time of writing, no retail links in the US can be found, but it might be reasonable to expect a similar availability timeframe, given the publishing of the official product pages.