LG StanbyME Go 27LX5 Portable Monitor Targets Picnickers

LG has launched the new LG StanbyMe Go (27LX5), which could be summarily described as a 27-inch display in a suitcase (h/t Liliputing). Other attractive features of this relatively expansive portable display include its built-in adjustable stand, carrying suitcase, speakers, and three hours of battery life. LG’s lifestyle images suggest the primary imagined use-case for the 27LX5 is as a device you might take on a picnic. We can imagine a few other uses as well, that don't involve tents.

From the introductory description and the images above and below, you probably already have a good handle (pun intended) on the potential appeal of the new LG StanbyMe Go (27LX5). Here's a look at some of the technical specifications of the product:

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG StanbyMe Go (27LX5) Specifications Screen size 27-inches diagonal with standard FHD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels Screen type LED touchscreen with 60Hz refresh Portability Suitcase format with handle, measures 670 x 119 x 433 mm when closed and weighs 12.7kg (28 pounds) Sound 20W 4-channel sound with Dolby Atmos OS WebOS 22 touch control, remote included I/O Wi-Fi 5, BT 5.0, HDMI, USB 2.0 Other Pivotable adjustable display stand, power lead or battery, operating will use 23W, standby 0.5W

With the installed WebOS 22, the LG StanbyMe Go can do a good job as a large ‘tablet’, so you don’t need to connect another device for playback of your favourite videos or music. WebOS also has a range of apps and enables features like voice control, AirPlay, and screen mirroring. An HDMI input is present so you could connect to something like a laptop without poking around in software.



The 1920x1080 resolution seems relatively low for a 27-inch display, but perhaps that was to help with battery life. If you're not taking the StanbyMe Go outside, you could also use it for presentations in a board room... one with WiFi but without a built-in display, presumably.

Of course the special sauce here is the suitcase form factor, which offers rugged (MIL-STD-810H ) portability and easy setup, with a wide range of display position adjustments possible, including portrait. It might be good for shoving in the car for a picnic, as LG’s media department foresees, but seems a bit too heavy for a business traveler. For thinner, smaller, and lighter portable monitors, please take a look at our Best Portable Monitors 2023: Gaming and Laptop Productivity feature.

This isn’t the first member of the StanbyME series of displays from LG. A few years ago, the electronics firm introduced the StanbyME (27ART10AKPL) which was also a 27-inch FHD portable monitor with three hours of battery life, but this one came with a tall lamp-like pedestal stand.



Hacking off the stand and adding a suitcase several years later seems like very little has been accomplished, but perhaps LG will find a market niche for this device among the outdoorsy type who don't want to leave their large screens at home.