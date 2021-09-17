Someone Made Ubuntu Look Just Like Windows 11

Are you a Linux user? Do you like the look of Microsoft's newest Windows 11 operating system but still fancy running a Linux kernel-based OS? Well, for all 12 of you out there, the Brazilian Linux distribution LinuxFX version 11 might be for you. This distribution is all Linux under the hood, but the UI looks impressively close to what you'll see on Windows 11.

LinuxFX is a Linux distribution based on KDE Plasma, which itself is based on Ubuntu Core, with KDE desktop environment (DE) placed on top of it. This specific KDE DE uses the WX Desktop theme, which represents a heavy set of modifications to the whole look and feel of the operating system meant to make it look more like Windows. Version 11, as you might expect, is the version that apes Windows 11. Previous versions have instead aimed to copy Windows 10.

This update to the WX Desktop theme uses a custom set of icons, as well as some custom animations like the centered taskbar and many other elements that the Windows 11 user interface possesses. This is, of course, the main advertising point of the LinuxFX distro.

As it greatly mimics the look and feels of Microsoft's latest operating system, it allows users to have the Windows 11 look, with all of their favorite Linux features still available. Given that it uses Ubuntu at its heart, it utilizes the very strong base that Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” offers.

Of course, the new LinuxFX 11 distro just focuses on cosmetics and doesn't depart much from the software core that's usually used in other Ubuntu-based distributions. It uses the same kernel as Ubuntu 21.04, and the same package manager, resulting in a very wide range of pre-compiled software ready to be installed in a few simple commands. But if you want to preview what Windows 11 might feel like before diving into Microsoft's OS proper, it's a clever solution.

This OS has ISO images that support both x86 and Arm architectures, meaning instantaneous compatibility for a wide range of computers. For Raspberry Pi support, version 11 is still not there, as the only version available for Pi is 10.8.4. An updated version 11 for Raspberry Pi devices is expected to follow soon, so Raspberry Pi Linux tinkers can celebrate. Learn more about LinuxFX version 11 here.