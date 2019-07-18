Corsair Hydro Series H100x Liquid CPU Cooler Now $64.99

by

Credit: NeweggCredit: Newegg

Amazon Prime Day might be over, but there are still good deals available from competing retailers. For the next 13 hours, Newegg has the Corsair Hydro H100X 240mm liquid CPU cooler for $64.99 with a $15 rebate card. This matches its all-time lowest price and is a bargain considering Newegg was selling the component for $89.99 in April. 

The Corsair Hydro Series liquid cooler features a 240mm radiator, two 120mm fans for maximum cooling and a white LED-lit pump head for adding a bit of brightness to your PC build

Not sure how you want to cool your system? Be sure to check our guide for buying CPU coolers, as well as our best CPU coolers (air and liquid) pages for reviews, recommendations and insights. 


About the author
Sarah Lord
Read more
