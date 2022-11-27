Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming Laptops and Desktops

Refresh

Asus' 15-inch RTX 3060 laptop falls below $1,000 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Asus TUF Gaming F15: now $969 at B&H (was $1,319) The Asus TUF Gaming F15 has fallen below $1,000 for Cyber Monday. B&H has the laptop for $969 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.



This model is a slightly older version of the TUF Gaming F15 we reviewed this year, which had a 12th Gen processor.



This sale configuration also includes a 1080p, 144 Hz display, DTS speakers and an RGB keyboard (what gaming laptop would be seen without one?).

Asus's Lightweight RTX 3060-Powered Zephyrus 14 now $899 (Image credit: Best Buy) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060: Was $1,399, now $899 (save $500) The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a slim 14-inch laptop that's great for gaming on the go. This 3.5-pound, 0.7-inch thick system comes armed with a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor under the hood, with eight cores and 16 threads that operate up to 4.4 GHz during intense work.



The CPU pushes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which in turn drives the LED-lit 144Hz 1080p display. By default, the laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop also comes with a customizable LED panel that adorns the top of the lid. You can see this in action in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review, though it is noteworthy that the model we tested comes with a different CPU and GPU than this deal.

Grab a Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti for $1,999.99 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Razer Blade 14 is $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $2,599.99) Razer's AMD-based gaming laptop, the Blade 14, is on quite a sale at Best Buy, where an RTX 3070 Ti-powered configuration is just $1,799, reduced from $2,599. The model in question has a Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz display. Back in 2021, we reviewed a nearly-identical Razer Blade 14, but ours had the last-gen Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU instead of the current Ryzen 9 6900HX. However given how the GPU is the real driving force behind gaming performance, the difference of one generation in the CPU should have a small, but positive effect on results.



We liked how thin and lightweight the laptop was, and the 1440p display was crisp and colorful. It also happens to charge over USB Type-C, though you'll want the proprietary connector for gaming. On our tests, the Razer Blade 14 was a gaming beast, achieving a strong rate of 93 fps on Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p resolution and very high settings. That beat most of its competitors except those with more-powerful RTX 3080 or RX 6800M graphics.

(Image credit: Future) This laptop weighs only 3.92 pounds, which is very light for any gaming laptop, particularly on with RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display on our review unit was also pretty bright, offering 332 nits of brightness, along with a solid 79 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. (Image credit: Future)