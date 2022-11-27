Live
Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gaming Laptops and Desktops
We're keeping our eyes open for deals on PCs, laptops and all your computing needs.
This Cyber Monday is a great time to treat yourself or someone else to a new gaming laptop. Throughout most of the year, even the best sub-$1,000 gaming laptops don't have anything more powerful than an RTX 3050 Ti card, but with the current spate of Cyber Monday Laptop deals you can an RTX 3060-powered rig for less than $900.
With retailers seeking to clear inventory before the holiday season is over, we're seeing Cyber Monday gaming laptop and desktop deals at every price point, from budget laptops with GTX 1650 graphics to powerful beasts with the top-end components from Nvidia, AMD and Intel.
Below, we're highlighting the very best of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop and gaming PC deals. However, you can find even more deals on our best Cyber Monday gaming laptop and desktop deals , best Cyber Monday CPU deals, best Cyber Monday SSD deals, best Cyber Monday graphics card deals, and best CyberMonday 3D printer deals pages.
Quick Links: Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals: U.S.
- Best Buy: Asus Zephyrus 14 Laptop with RTX 3060 now $899 (was $1399)
- Dell: Up to $700 on Alienware laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo: Up to 33% on gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Up to $500 on Asus Gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Newegg: Up to $1,150 off Desktops and Laptops (opens in new tab)
Quick Links: Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals: UK
- Empty list
Asus' 15-inch RTX 3060 laptop falls below $1,000
- Asus TUF Gaming F15: now $969 at B&H (was $1,319)
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 has fallen below $1,000 for Cyber Monday. B&H has the laptop for $969 with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
This model is a slightly older version of the TUF Gaming F15 we reviewed this year, which had a 12th Gen processor.
This sale configuration also includes a 1080p, 144 Hz display, DTS speakers and an RGB keyboard (what gaming laptop would be seen without one?).
Asus's Lightweight RTX 3060-Powered Zephyrus 14 now $899
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 3060: Was $1,399, now $899 (save $500)
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is a slim 14-inch laptop that's great for gaming on the go. This 3.5-pound, 0.7-inch thick system comes armed with a Ryzen 7 5800HS processor under the hood, with eight cores and 16 threads that operate up to 4.4 GHz during intense work.
The CPU pushes the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, which in turn drives the LED-lit 144Hz 1080p display. By default, the laptop comes with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD. The laptop also comes with a customizable LED panel that adorns the top of the lid. You can see this in action in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review, though it is noteworthy that the model we tested comes with a different CPU and GPU than this deal.
Grab a Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti for $1,999.99
- Razer Blade 14 is $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) (was $2,599.99)
Razer's AMD-based gaming laptop, the Blade 14, is on quite a sale at Best Buy, where an RTX 3070 Ti-powered configuration is just $1,799, reduced from $2,599. The model in question has a Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz display.
Back in 2021, we reviewed a nearly-identical Razer Blade 14, but ours had the last-gen Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU instead of the current Ryzen 9 6900HX. However given how the GPU is the real driving force behind gaming performance, the difference of one generation in the CPU should have a small, but positive effect on results.
We liked how thin and lightweight the laptop was, and the 1440p display was crisp and colorful. It also happens to charge over USB Type-C, though you'll want the proprietary connector for gaming.
On our tests, the Razer Blade 14 was a gaming beast, achieving a strong rate of 93 fps on Grand Theft Auto V at 1080p resolution and very high settings. That beat most of its competitors except those with more-powerful RTX 3080 or RX 6800M graphics.
This laptop weighs only 3.92 pounds, which is very light for any gaming laptop, particularly on with RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The display on our review unit was also pretty bright, offering 332 nits of brightness, along with a solid 79 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.
MSI GE66 Raider $200 Off at Newegg
- MSI GE66 Raider now $2,499 at Newegg (was $2,699)
The MSI GE66 Raider, a smaller variant of our favorite gaming laptop, the GE76 Raider, is on sale over at Newegg. You have to put it in your cart to see the price, but we'll tell you here: it's $2,499, cutting $200 off the regular price.
Newegg's sale configuration combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, which is plenty of power for high performance gameplay. It's also packing 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Notably, the listing says it's running Windows 10 out of the box. That might be great for purists, though it should upgrade to Windows 1 no problem.
The 15.6-inch touchscreen doesn't have a resolution listed, so we presume its 1080p (a separate 4K option does specify) and goes up to 165 Hz.
- Amazon UK: Up to 40% off Laptops (opens in new tab)
- Dell UK: Up to 25% off Gaming Laptops and Desktops (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo UK: Up to 38% off Gaming PCs (opens in new tab)
- Newgg UK: Save up to 10% on Gaming laptops (opens in new tab)
