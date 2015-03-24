Trending

Logitech Replaces Performance Mouse MX With $99 MX Master

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX was targeted more towards the office worker looking for a great mouse that can perform multiple functions with many buttons as opposed to gamers. It was designed to feel great ergonomically, and it can also perform on any surface, including glass, due to what Logitech calls its Darkfield Laser Sensor. However, the company believes it can make an even better mouse, and announced today the replacement for the Performance Mouse MX – the MX Master.

The MX Master is slightly larger than its predecessor, at 3.4 x 5 x 2 inches (HWD) compared to 3.29 x 5.05 x 1.85 inches (HWD), yet it's slightly lighter at 5.1 ounces compared to 5.19 ounces. It also has five buttons compared to the Performance Mouse MX's nine. Its design looks slightly similar to the Performance Mouse MX in that it has that same outstretched area on the left side of the mouse as a thumb rest. However, the MX Master added a gesture button to the rest area. By pressing the gesture button and moving the mouse forward, backward, left, or right, the user can perform functions such as maximize a window, show the desktop, and swipe between multiple full-screen apps.

The four buttons on the left side of the Performance Mouse MX have been replaced with a thumb wheel. You can primarily use it for side-scrolling on a page, but it can be programmed to zoom in and out on a page, adjust volume, or switch between apps. Connectivity via Logitech's tiny wireless USB dongle returns, but the MX Master can also connect to multiple devices via Bluetooth Smart. Up to three devices can be linked to the mouse, and you can use the button at the back of the mouse to switch between the three devices.

The Darkfield Laser Sensor also made a comeback on the MX Master, which should keep glass desk users happy. There is also a smaller range of DPI settings, ranging from 400 to 1600 DPI with 200 DPI increments. The Performance Mouse MX, on the other hand, has a variable DPI range from 100 to 1500 DPI with 100 DPI increments.

Whereas the Performance Mouse MX used a single AA rechargeable battery, the MX Master has a rechargeable Li-Po battery, increasing the battery life from one month to an estimated 40 days, depending on usage.

A unique feature on the MX Master is what Logitech calls the speed-adaptive scroll wheel. Depending on how fast you're scrolling, the wheel will automatically shift to the traditional, "clicky scroll" or the smooth, "hyperfast" scroll. If you prefer one over the other, there's also a button on the mouse that restricts it to one type of scrolling.

Logitech said the MX Master is set for an April release and will cost you $99.99, the same price as its predecessor. The MX Master seems to be able to do all the things that its predecessor can do, but with fewer buttons and nicer features. That's not to mention that the black and bronze color combination is a nice touch.

  • Beliskner10 24 March 2015 17:27
    As a longtime user of the Performance MX I'm optimistic about this mouse. My old MX is probably getting close to retirement due to wear/tear on the buttons.
  • Strider_X 24 March 2015 17:34
    Agree, I've gone through 2 MX and love the thumb overhang that lets you lift easily in FPS games.
  • Gman46 24 March 2015 17:52
    I like my Performance MX. I don't think that the battery life will last 40 days on this. I have to charge the battery at least once a week. I hope it does but, I am not thoroughly convinced that it will hold a charge for that long.
  • alexander w 24 March 2015 18:31
    The very first MX Revolution mouse had a similar "adaptive" scroll wheel which was really awesome. It's very cool to see it making a comeback after all these years of being gone -- that original mouse was the only one to have the feature.
  • thundervore 24 March 2015 18:32
    As someone that has gone through 3 Performance Mouse MX I can say this is not an upgrade. Those 9 buttons are great once you get use to them. The downfall of the mouse is that users cannot remap all buttons in Setpoint software. Only Buttons 1-5 can be remapped to perform different functions per application. Buttons 6-9 cannot be remapped unless you install the old 4.65 Uberoptions mod then you can remap all buttons.

    My first mouse had double clicking issues after a year of use. RMA to Logitech and was sent a new mouse in advance (great customer service). My second mouse had double clicking issues after 3 months, RMA to Logitech again. My third mouse had double clicking issues after a month and after all that the solution was to open the mouse, open the micro switch and spray some WD40 inside the micro switch and never had double clicking issues again with the left click.

    The only improvement here is the Li-Po battery but it should ideally be a Lithium Ion battery for longer life. Over the years of having the Performance Mouse MX the battery only lasts about 7 days so I do not know how they get 4 weeks. Also the Performance Mouse has a 3 year warranty as opposed to the 1 year warranty this one comes with which shows how much they are willing to stand behind this product. Even my $20 Logitech Marathon M705 mouse has a 3 year warranty which is on its 4th year of use with its original batteries, zero issues :).

    I still use the Performance Mouse MX to this very day and I love it and all its 9 buttons when paired with a K800 :)
  • 3ogdy 24 March 2015 18:47
    I really hope this is a Black& Silver mouse and not a Black&GipsyGold one.
    It would destroy the mood for a lot of gaming rigs and gamers around the world.
  • USAFRet 24 March 2015 18:48
    I want my Revolution back !

    But the removal of the AA battery in place of a LiPo is not a good thing, IMHO.
    Currently, on my PerformanceMX, if it is on the edge of dying, I just pop in a new AA, and then plug it in later to recharge overnight. I have a wireless mouse for a reason. To be wireless..:)
  • CraigCore2 24 March 2015 19:03
    I still have the original MX1000, and I'm surprised that the mouse still lasts over a month on a single charge! I'll need to get a new one here soon though, because my mouse will have random lag spikes unless I'm not using the done. Well done logitech
  • paulbatzing 24 March 2015 19:08
    @3ogdy:
    Actually, it is white and blue...
  • PulSamsarsa 24 March 2015 19:28
    Good. The last incarnation of a Logitech flagship was poorly executed - and poor performing for professionals.
