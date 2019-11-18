Logitech G Adaptive Gaming Kit Lets You Customize the Xbox Adaptive Controller

(Image credit: Logitech G)

Logitech G is primarily known for the keyboards, mice and headsets it makes for competitive gamers. Today, it expanded beyond that niche with the announcement of its new Adaptive Gaming Kit, which offers even more accessibility options for the already-impressive Xbox Adaptive Controller that Microsoft introduced in July 2018.

Microsoft announced the Xbox Adaptive Controller with a deceptively simple goal: helping people with limited mobility enjoy the latest-and-greatest games with as few compromises as possible. That's why the company designed the controller with input from experienced organizations such as The AbleGamers Charity, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital, SpecialEffect and Warfighter Engaged.

Logitech G's new Adaptive Gaming Kit was built on top of the foundation that Microsoft put down last year. The company described these peripherals-for-your-peripheral as "a collection of high performance, durable buttons and triggers for the Xbox Adaptive Controller to unlock the possibilities of play." There are 12 of those plug-and-play buttons and triggers included with each Adaptive Gaming Kit.

The kit contains the following:

All of the small and large buttons feature mechanical switches, and the large buttons also have stabilizer bars for consistent actuation.

Much like the Xbox Adaptive Controller itself, the odds of any two Adaptive Gaming Kits being set up the same are low, which is exactly the point. Everyone's different; so are these controllers.

Logitech G's Adaptive Gaming Kit is available now from its online store and the Microsoft Store for $100 (the Xbox Adaptive Controller is also $100).