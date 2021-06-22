Logitech's G513 Mechanical Keyboard Is Only $99

The best gaming keyboards usually use mechanical switches from well-known companies like Cherry. But finding a gaming keyboard with a low price and switches from a brand you've actually heard of is challenging. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get a brand name keyboard with quality switches that feel similar to Cherry MX ones at a discount. The Logitech G513 is now on sale for just $99.

Logitech G513 mechanical keyboard: was $129, now $99 @ Amazon

The Logitech G513 mechanical keyboard uses Logitech GX switches that are similar to Cherry's MX switches. It has blue, brown and red options, with the blue coming in at the cheapest price. It also has per-key RGB, a memory foam wrist rest and an aluminum top plate.View Deal

The keyboard is available with one of three different Logitech GX mechanical switches. The cheapest are the Blue Switches, which have a clicky feel and make the keyboard $99. Brown switches, which have a tactile feel with less resistance, bring the keyboard's price up to $119. And Red linear switches, which have the least resistance, will bring the keyboard's price to $119.

These switches are also swappable, so you can buy separate kits for the switch types you didn't opt for today and change them out down the road if you like to ensure you have your best gaming keyboard experience.

Aside from the switches, this keyboard also has full per-key RGB lighting, a memory foam wrist rest, an aluminum top plate and FN row media control keys.

