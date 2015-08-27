Logitech Unveils G933, G633 Gaming Headsets With 'DTS: Headphone X' Surround Sound

For five years, Logitech's top tier gaming headset was the G930, a $159.99 wireless headset that came with Dolby 7.1 surround sound and three programmable keys and boasted a battery life of 10 hours. However, the company believes that the G930 is near the end of its reign and introduced not one, but two new potential heirs to the throne, the G933 and G633 Artemis Spectrum headsets.

The most notable difference between the two headsets are connectivity and the amount of multiple audio inputs. The G933 mainly uses a 2.4 GHz wireless connection in conjunction with a USB dongle, but you can also connect a 3.5 mm cable and a micro USB cable to have three different audio inputs at the same time. As for the G633, it's a wired connection using either the 3.5 mm cable or the micro-USB cable, but both can be used simultaneously.

In order to switch between the micro-USB and 3.5 mm connections, both headsets have a PC/3.5 mm toggle switch on the rear of the left earcup. There are also four programmable buttons, and the volume dial, in the same location.

At first glance, the headsets don't appear to include a microphone, but it's indeed there, conveniently folded away at the front of the left earcup. It's also flexible and can be slightly extended to get better voice reception.

For sound quality, the company developed a new patent-pending audio driver called Pro-G. It uses a new material for the diaphragm component, which minimizes disturbing distortions to provide the clearest sound possible.

The Dolby surround sound system is still around, but this time Logitech also found a new partner in DTS and offers its DTS Headphone: X surround sound, which alleges to deliver a more immersive experience due to better calibration and sound processing from the system's algorithms.

The final piece of the puzzle involves the Logitech Gaming Software. Just like the G910 Orion Spark keyboard and the G303 Daedalus Apex mouse, both headsets will include the company's Spectrum RGB lighting on the side of the earcups, as well as the G symbols on the outer plates of the earcups. Obviously, the headsets will sync with the keyboard and mouse if you want to have all three devices simultaneously display the same colored patterns, which is similar to what Razer's Synapse and Corsair's Link software offer.

The G633 will be the first of the two headsets to hit the market, which will be sometime in September, with a price tag of $149.99. If you're willing to spend an additional $50, the G933 comes out one month later, in October. The DTS: Headphone X surround sound feature will arrive in early October as an update to the Logitech Gaming System.

The company also noted that the first batch of G633 headsets will have a rubber micro-USB cord, but following shipments will replace that material with a braided cable. Those who buy from the initial set can send the rubber cable to Logitech to get it replaced for free.

