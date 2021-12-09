M1 Macs Can Now Game at 1600p With GeForce Now and RTX 3080

Nvidia is improving the GeForce Now RTX 3080 experience on Apple's M1 laptops, the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Specifically, a new update to GeForce Now will allow for gaming at 1600p.



Both of those laptops have 2560 x 1600 displays, so Nvidia is supporting native resolutions. Previously, GeForce Now listed only 1080p on Macs at this tier.



Nvidia's announcement doesn't clarify if 1600p gets you up to 120 frames per second in games, the way it promises for 1080p on both PC and Mac. The company also didn't mention if it will support 1600p gaming on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max, which have higher resolution displays than the 13-inch Pro and the Air. Tom's Hardware reached out to Nvidia for more details. We'll update if we hear back.



In the same blog post, Nvidia announced a limited-time promotion for GeForce Now RTX 3080 memberships or six-month Priority subscriptions to get a free copy of Crysis Remastered on the Epic Games Store. Additionally, Nvidia is adding updates to PC and Mac users to link Nvidia and Ubisoft accounts to more quickly launch Ubisoft Connect games.

The Mac is a big part of Nvidia's push with GeForce Now. After all, those with Windows-based gaming PCs already have access to the most popular gaming titles. But while Apple's latest chips have some powerful GPUs, the biggest mainstream video game developers and publishers haven't paid a ton of attention to the Mac in recent years. (Indie devs have done better in this regard.) Nvidia is hoping the Apple faithful will use its service to stream those titles.



Additionally, many of the games that did work on Mac didn't survive the macOS transition away from 32-bit apps. And with M1, programs that aren't reworked to run natively need to be emulated through Rosetta 2. Nvidia's argument here is that Mac users won't need to worry about software compatibility when they stream from the internet, when the games run on its servers.



GeForce Now, Nvidia says, will give Mac users that experience without also needing a PC. The same goes for phone, tablets and weaker Windows PCs.



The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 subscription is available for pre-order for $99.99 for six months and also promises eight hour gaming sessions. The Priority membership, with a "premium rig" with RTX graphics (up to 1080p at 60 fps) is $49.99 for six months or $9.99 per month, and has a six-hour limit. The free tier on a "basic rig" has a one-hour limit. Any of these should work on an M1 Mac, but you will only get native resolution on the most expensive.

New Games on GeForce Now

Beyond the Mac updates, Nvidia has announced six new games coming to GeForce Now.



A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism and White Shadows will be supported on December 7, the day those games launch on Steam. Monopoly Madness, a new launch on Ubisoft Connect, will be supported on December 9.



Anno 1404 History Edition and Prison Architect, which are both currently part of free promotions on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store are also supported, as well as Super Magbot on Steam and the delightful Untitled Goose Game on the Epic Games Store.