Mad Catz’s E.S. Pro 1 Earbuds: Competitors Only

When it comes to audio, Mad Catz has a lengthy roster with its Tritton headsets. But at CES, one of the latest audio products from the company was not a headset, but a pair of gaming earbuds. Targeted once again for the eSports player, the E.S. Pro 1 is supposed to deliver the same gaming audio performance in a smaller form factor.

The earbuds use 13.5 mm drivers and include a small boom mic on the left earpiece. An in-line microphone is also included next to the volume controls on the device’s cable. The package also two additional pairs of earbud covers so that it fits better in your ear. It uses the traditional 3.5 mm jack for input, but split 3.5 mm jacks are included for desktop PCs.

For CES, the company showed off the earbuds in use with the shooter-based Nazi Zombie Army. The sound quality from the E.S. Pro 1 is comparable to the Superhuman Hearing feature included in some Turtle Beach headsets. The highs are prominent, which allow you to hear footsteps, a few ambient sounds and even the reloading of your sniper rifle in more detail. However, there’s an apparent lack of bass, which does remove some of the dramatic effect when you fire a gun or hear an explosion.

Then again, the E.S. Pro 1 is targeted for the competitive gamer. Instead of providing an immersive audio experience, the earbuds offer the essential sound levels that is best suited for gaming competitors in Counter Strike: Global Offensive match or the Call of Duty World League. In the professional scene, using sound to your advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. The E.S. Pro 1 isn’t for everyone even at the relatively low price of $50, but if you’re desperately looking for some sort of edge in competitive gameplay, these earbuds could do the trick.

Follow Rexly Peñaflorida II @Heirdeux. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.