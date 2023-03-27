Man Attempts Smuggling 239 CPUs Worth $50K into China

By Anton Shilov
published

Bursting at the seams.

Intel 13th Gen Core processor
(Image credit: Intel)

Chinese customs have seized a man trying to smuggle 239 processors valued at roughly $50,000 USD into mainland China, reports MyDrivers So far, this is the largest number of CPUs that one person has been caught trying to smuggle into the People's Republic. 

A mainland passenger wearing loose black clothes entered mainland China through a 'nothing to declare' corridor and attracted the attention of customs officers with his abnormal look and bloated appearance. The officers decided to conduct a further investigation and discovered that the passenger wrapped adhesive tape around his waist, abdomen, and inner left and right thighs to conceal as many as 239 Intel Core i5-13400F processors. 

Intel's Core i5-13400F CPUs are quite popular among gamers and enthusiasts as they pack ten cores in total, six high-performance Raptor Cove cores and four energy-efficient Gracement cores, yet are quite inexpensive at $210 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Newegg (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

Smuggling PC hardware into mainland China seems to be a rather popular type of misconduct in the People's Republic and also a profitable one, as we can guess based on the number of recent reports about failed smuggling attempts. 

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

Earlier this month, we reported about a man who attempted to sneak 84 Kingston-branded NVMe SSDs into China taped inside a scooter. About a year ago, a man was apprehended for attempting to smuggle 160 Intel CPUs across the border by taping them to his body. Similarly, in December, 2022, authorities discovered a woman who had concealed 202 Intel CPUs and nine iPhones inside a fake belly.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

Topics
CPUs
AMD
Intel