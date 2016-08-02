How To Skip The Windows 10 Anniversary Rollout Period And Update Now

Windows 10 version 1607, otherwise known as the Anniversary Update, has gone live. The update includes new features for Cortana, writing using Windows Ink, refinements to the Edge browser, additional security features, new gaming experiences and much more. You can find more details about the update here.

If you’re using Windows 10 and have set up automatic updates, the Anniversary Update will roll out to you shortly. The Anniversary Update will prioritize newer systems, while Windows 10 phones will receive support within the next several weeks. If you want to skip the rollout period and enjoy the new features sooner, you can manually update to version 1607 very easily.



The manual update process is simple. First, navigate to Settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update. From there, select Check for updates. You will see Feature update to Windows 10, version 1607, at which point you may click Update. Alternatively, you can select Learn more in the Windows Update tab under Update & Security.