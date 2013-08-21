Cooler Master Intros CM Storm QuickFire Ultimate Keyboard

Just over a month after launching the CM Storm QuickFire XT mechanical keyboard, Cooler Master has introduced the CM Storm QuickFire Ultimate, dubbed as the most potent and complete gaming oriented mechanical keyboard in the QuickFire series. It's currently up for grabs now over on Amazon for a not-too-shabby $105 USD, but temporarily out of stock.

According to the company, this latest gaming keyboard is equipped with ultra-durable mechanical Cherry MX switches, guaranteed to survive at least 50 million taps. It also has an anti-ghosting tweaked matrix, NKRO support via USB for unlimited simultaneous keystrokes (Windows only), and full LED-based backlighting featuring three modes for illuminating only certain keys, and five brightness levels.

The keyboard also features an embedded steel plate for maximum stability and durability, a super grip pad and keyboard stand-offs with rubber feet to keep the peripheral from sliding around during intense online deathmatches. The keyboard's 6-foot braided USB 2.0 cable is detachable and gold plated, and can be tucked out of the way along the underside thanks to routing grooves.

Cooler Master said the key caps are laser-marked and have a non-glossy "grip" coating to improve tactile response and eliminate fading. They can also be removed thanks to an included key-puller (and an extra set of keycaps). There are also seven easy-access multimedia shortcuts, and the Windows keys can be disabled so they're not sending gamers back into the desktop when accidently pressed.

The keyboard is offered in three colors of illumination: Cherry MX Blue switches with a blue backlighting, Cherry MX Brown with a white backlighting, and Cherry MX Red with a red backlighting. A Limited Edition version is offered in Canada sporting Cherry MX Blue switches with red backlighting. Additional specs include a 1000 Hz / 1 ms polling rate, a weight of 3.04 pounds, and an overall measurement of 17.9 x 6.1 x 1.2 inches.

For more information about the latest Cooler Master keyboard, head here.