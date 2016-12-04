Trending

'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' Announced At Annual MechCon Event

This year’s MechCon held a major surprise for fans of the franchise, as MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was officially announced alongside a seven-minute trailer. This is the first major installment in the franchise in 16 years.

The trailer’s first scene is in a hangar, where you see a BattleMech unit starting up. After exiting the hangar in the gigantic robotic unit, you’re ordered to investigate an outpost. However, a surprise attack by an enemy BattleMech disrupts the mission. The enemy is easily destroyed, but it turns out to be one of the first units in an invasion by a larger force, as evidenced by the massive dropships in the sky. As one of the dropships prepares to land, you’re offered a contract (you’re a mercenary pilot, obviously) to fight the unknown invaders. What happens next? Well, you’ll have to wait until 2018 to find out.

Set 150 years into the Third Succession War, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is a single-player, first-person title. According to the game’s website, it seems that your choices throughout the campaign will dictate the storyline. With each mission, you’ll gain fame, but more importantly, money. You can use your hard-earned cash to acquire more Battlemechs or upgrade and repair your current unit.

Piranha Games, based in Vancouver, Canada, will be in charge of development. The studio was also behind the release of MechWarrior Online in 2013, and part of the development team will still work on the online game in conjunction with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. Obviously, Piranha Games will release more information in the coming months to keep fans informed, so stay tuned for more content on the next chapter in the MechWarrior universe.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
TypeFirst-person, Sci-fi, Mech
DeveloperPiranha Games
PublisherPiranha Games
PlatformsPC
Where To BuyN/A
Release Date2018
31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • anort3 04 December 2016 10:07
    "Checks the date"....not April fools! Yay!

    On second look my overwhelming happiness at the return of a beloved series is tempered by the "coming in 2018" part. But hey, at least it's official. The first PC I bought in 1996 came with a copy of Mechwarrrior 2 enhanced for its 2mb ATI Rage II+ graphics card. I've loved the series since. The Merc games were always the best.
    Reply
  • wildfire707 04 December 2016 10:46
    Ah, a blast from the past! I still like the "Reactor online, sensors online, weapons online, systems functional." It might actually make me want a VR system (if it is compatible)...
    Reply
  • Warsaw 04 December 2016 10:49
    I'm excited to see a new Mechwarrior game and I had the same experience Anort3. My copy came with my video card (same one you had received). What I'm wondering about though if it's just me or do the graphics look a little dull? Specifically the textures and terrain?
    Reply
  • wifiburger 04 December 2016 12:03
    hum... I remember playing the original on a crappy pc build back in the days when I had no money lol

    I doubt this will be popular like today's AAA production games ! I'll pass
    Reply
  • Realist9 04 December 2016 16:38
    Sooo...it says it's a single player title. Does that mean we're stuck with MWO for multiplayer, or do they plan on adding multiplayer to MW5?
    Reply
  • alextheblue 04 December 2016 17:28
    I'm in.

    18958050 said:
    Ah, a blast from the past! I still like the "Reactor online, sensors online, weapons online, systems functional." It might actually make me want a VR system (if it is compatible)...

    *BWEEEP* Heat level critical.
    Shutdown sequence initiated...
    Shut down sequence overridden.

    And yeah, if prices are reasonable in 2018 (they ought to be by then!) and this game supports VR, it might be the first title I'd consider VR for.
    Reply
  • anort3 04 December 2016 18:27
    18958058 said:
    I'm excited to see a new Mechwarrior game and I had the same experience Anort3. My copy came with my video card (same one you had received). What I'm wondering about though if it's just me or do the graphics look a little dull? Specifically the textures and terrain?

    It's pre alpha. Nothing is done yet so the graphics will get updated.
    Reply
  • derekullo 04 December 2016 19:34
    Mechwarrior and Armored Core ... so nostalgic.
    Reply
  • Martell1977 04 December 2016 21:42
    Since it's single player, I hope they have a good story. I like the story of Mechwarrior 2 with the Jade Falcon, Ghost Bear and Wolf clans. I look forward to seeing what mechs they have and hope they include some of the classic ones like the Timberwolf (iconic Mechwarrior), Nova and Summoner. Those were always my favorites.

    Bummer that it will be 2018 before release, but at the same time, it makes me think they are going to take the time to get it done right and not release a buggy P.O.S. and needs 20gb of patches on day 1.
    Reply
  • anort3 04 December 2016 22:53
    You know this might just be a game I'd buy a VR set for. Seems like VR could make this amazing.
    Reply