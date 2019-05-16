Sony and Microsoft Strike Vague Game Streaming Partnership

Cats and dogs, living together: Sony and Microsoft today announced a vague partnership in which the two companies will use Microsoft's Azure cloud technology for game streaming and also collaborate on image sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The tech giants shared very few specifics about their new partnership. According to a statement on Microsoft's website, "the two companies will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services. In addition, the two companies will explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content-streaming services." The companies will also collaborate on semiconductors in addition to image sensors and AI.

Microsoft and its Xbox, along with Sony and its PlayStation, are both facing new challenges from Google's Stadia streaming platform, Nvidia's GeForce Now and even Apple's upcoming Arcade. Today's announcements means two of the biggest titans in gaming working together to attempt to ensure continued dominance in the space. Microsoft is currently testing its xCloud service, and Sony does stream some games over PlayStation Now.

At its Build developer conference in Seattle last week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pointed at Azure gaming as a huge growth area, and now we know why. At least one giant in the games space is looking to Azure to stream games.

