Short 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War' Cinematic, Full-Length DLC Announced

Middle-earth: Shadow of War has received quite a bit of attention as of late. Earlier this month, we received word that the Shadow of Mordor sequel would be delayed to October 10, nearly two months back from the original August 22 release date. On a positive note, Monolith Productions also released the official trailer soon after to keep us busy. It teased some of Tolkien's most iconic villains, such as the Witch King, the Nazgul, and even the big baddie himself, Sauron.

During the PC Gaming Show, Michael de Plater, the Vice President of Creative at Monolith, teased us yet again with another trailer. The two-minute cinematic introduces you to Altariel (Altauriel? Curse your Elven naming conventions, Tokien!), a new character who was shown in last week’s trailer. Altariel, the Blade of Galadriel, is an assassin tasked with hunting down the Ringwraiths and any who might be corrupted by the Rings of Power.



Talion and Celebrimbor, our protagonists from Shadow of Mordor, have forged a new, uncorrupted Ring of Power to combat Sauron’s forces. Interestingly, Altariel can see and converse with Celebrimbor, much to Talion’s surprise, leading to several lines of banter between the three. Given Eltariells role, she is rather suspicious of the Man/Elf duo, which suggests that she may come to arms against our protagonists during Shadow of War.

Michael de Plater also announced that Eltariel will lead her own campaign in Shadow of War’s first playable story DLC, The Blade of Galadriel.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War is slated for release on October 10 and will be available on the PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.