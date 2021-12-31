Miniature PC Packs Unlocked Ryzen 9 5900HX, Supports Three 4K Monitors

There's an entire constellation of small form-factor PCs these days, so segmentation is inevitable. As a result, some systems target office workers. In contrast, others, like T-Bao's TBook MN59, are designed for more demanding users, like those who play e-sports games or need three displays for their creative or productivity applications. T-Bao's TBook MN59 (discovered by Liliputing at Banggood) indeed packs quite a punch as it is powered by AMD's unlocked Zen 3-based eight-core Ryzen 9 5900HX processor clocked at 3.30 – 4.60 GHz and equipped with Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU with 512 stream processors operating at a whopping 2.10 GHz to maximize performance in games.

We're not sure whether TBook MN59's BIOS actually supports overclocking or TDPup (up to 54W) capability, but even with the default specifications, this processor is very powerful.

The PC measures 19.8×19.8×4.8 cm, which means that it has similar width and depth as Apple's Mac Mini, but is 1.2 cm higher. That additional height (and an external PSU) enables T-Bao to install a slightly bigger cooler that theoretically allows the CPU to stay at higher clocks for longer periods.

The TBook MN59 system can be equipped with 16GB or 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 1TB NVMe SSD in an M.2 form-factor (obviously, you can upgrade the machine with one of the best M.2 SSDs featuring up to 8TB of capacity), and even one 2.5-inch SATA drive, another advantage that the extra height brings.

(Image credit: T-Bao/Banggood)

T-Bao's MN59 is quite advanced in the connectivity department, too, as the machine features an Intel Wi-Fi 6 module with two antennas, a GbE port, two USB 3.0 Type-A connectors, four USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C, and a 3.5-mm audio jacks (an input and an output). Meanwhile, the rather sophisticated integrated GPU can drive up to three 4Kp60 displays using a DisplayPort, an HDMI, and a USB-C connector (with 65W Power Delivery).

(Image credit: T-Bao/Banggood)

Until AMD releases its next-generation Ryzen 6000-series APUs with CPU and GPU enhancements, the Ryzen 9 5900HX will be one of the most powerful laptop processors available (and it will not get any slower once something new is launched), so it is not surprising that T-Bao positions its TBook MN59 as a solution for entry-level gamers as well as creative professionals.

But such positioning has a downside when it comes to pricing. The TBook MN59 is now available at Banggood for $899 (for a 16GB/512GB model), which is not particularly cheap as when it arrives in Europe or the U.S., the taxes will add a significant sum on top. Yet, it cannot be called expensive, given all its advantages.