Mobcrush Offers Live Streaming For Mobile Games, Enters Public Beta

If you own a console or PC, chances are you're already streaming your gaming experiences, or you're watching someone else play, or you dabble in both areas. Sites like Twitch host a vast library of content from Internet celebrities and average gamers alike. However, one thing that Twitch and other video game streaming sites lack is representation for mobile games. Considering the ubiquity of smartphones, the mobile games space will only continue to expand.

With all of these mobile games on the market, some users might be inclined to share their experiences in more ways than just screenshots of their gameplay. Mobcrush hopes to solve that problem by offering a live streaming service for multiple platforms, including mobile.

Mobcrush has been in private beta for a few months, with most of the tests conducted on iOS and OS X devices. During that time, it contained about two million minutes of mobile gaming videos. Several streaming personalities also tried it out and are already amassing more subscribers through Mobcrush. Just like other gaming platforms, there are a few notable titles already shown by a majority of streamers, such as Minecraft Pocket Edition, Clash of Clans, Modern Combat 5 and Vainglory.

Even in its beta phase, Mobcrush already has features available to enhance the experience for both viewers and streamers. This includes real-time chat, a built-in green screen, and privacy mode, as well as muting and chat moderation tools.

For now, only iOS and Mac users will be able to use the beta version of Mobcrush. Android and Windows versions are coming soon, but Mobcrush provided no official date.

With a public beta, Mobcrush has a unique angle on game streaming with mobile. However, it doesn't want to alienate other users, hence the addition of the service for multiple platforms. Considering the popularity of Twitch, Mobcrush might not be able to nab a large audience for its Mac or Windows gaming streams, though. There was also no mention of console availability for the service. However, the mobile streaming route is unique, and could be a strong selling point for players (and fans) obsessed with their smartphone games.

