Cyberpunk 2077 Gets ChatGPT-Fueled 'CyberAI' Mod

A new plugin mod for CD Projekt Red's divisive (yet culty) Cyberpunk 2077 has been launched that's likely the one mod to mod them all. CyberAI, as it's been named by its creator, "tomatojuice", enables integration between the neo-chrome of Cyberpunk 2077 and the synthetic abilities of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Available on NexusMods, CyberAI promises to bring worlds of synthetic content to anyone curious enough to try: using the console, users will be able to query OpenAI API methods from Lua or Redscript, essentially allowing you to bring ChatGPT's scripting abilities to code extreme modifications. "tomatojuice" lists a few things the tool can be used for, like creating custom NPC (Non-PLayer Character) dialogue; Dynamic Plot Generation, which enables creating entire storylines and sidequests based on in-game events or player actions; Procedural Mission Planning, which generates new missions with in-game context, NPC data (which can be custom itself), and other player preferences; and the creation of interactive environments, which through AI generates more dynamic environment conditions while enhancing the interaction between elements.

Of course, it'd be a pity not to improve the game's own AI routines — the ones that control NPC behaviors and game simulation responses to events. These have been found to be somewhat of a miss with Cyberpunk 2077 (at least that perception will remain until the release of the game's next expansion, Liberty City, and the depth of its promised AI improvements). But with the ability to edit the enemy's AI behavior, users can script entire worlds within Cyberpunk 2077.

For example, you could create a script that verifies whether the player character kills a custom NPC; if so, that event then triggers a ChatGPT-generated storyline that can essentially interact with every mechanic employed by Cyberpunk 2077. A low-gravity mission against a group of chromed, monk cultists that are attempting to uncover whether their world is a video game simulation played in someone's bedroom PC in the year 2023?

You can go and create that right now.

As "tomatojuice" stresses, imagination really is the limit. And there's even added flexibility to connect to other LLMs (Large Language Models) other than OpenAI's ChatGPT. That truly brings anyone's options through the proverbial roof: you can create custom missions that have NPC dialogue written by ChatGPT or Anthropic's generally more friendly Claude, of which version 2 was just launched. That way, you'd have different modalities between each model you add into the mix, making the world even more varied.

And it may sound impossible, but you can actually do even more than that: you can use one of our guides and create your personal ChatGPT, training it on data of the experiences you've loved the most. Feed it your favorite scripts, your favorite plotlines, books, and even personal journals, and see NPCs surround you that actually know you and respond with knowledge of your universe.

Your own Cyberpunk, whatever that means to you.