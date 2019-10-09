MSI Accidentally Confirms a Threadripper 3000 TRX40 Motherboard

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

Just two days ago, we reported that MSI announced two new X299 motherboards, including the new Creator X299. As spotted by VideoCardz, it appears that MSI has a similar board for AMD’s new Ryzen 3000 platform: the Creator TRX40.

The Creator TRX40 will be aimed at the high-end desktop Threadripper chips, which are expected to come with up to 32 CPU cores. MSI's slip follows other listings from Gigabyte of its TRX40-equipped motherboards.

Recent listings at the USBIF standards committee point to three new chipsets for the Threadripper platform: TRX40, TRX80, and WRX80, with the latter being rumored to target the workstation market, while the TRX40 and TRX80 chipsets slot in for enthusiasts. The TRX40 chipset paired with 3rd-Gen Threadripper chips is also expected to have quad-channel memory support and boast heaps of PCI-Express 4.0 lanes.

This kind of platform would make sense for the Creator series boards, as these are focused on expandability and storage. As such, we should expect lots of memory support and PCI-Express lanes for storage.

The leak for the MSI Creator TRX40 comes from a promotional page, although it appears to have been removed now. The promotion was simple: if you register your product and leave a review, you would be eligible for a 25$ steam voucher.

Sadly, so far, that’s all we know about this motherboard. We hope to learn more about the TRX40 based motherboards soon.