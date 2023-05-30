MSI Trims Down GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU

MSI has a diverse offering of custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti cards, which are among the best graphics cards currently around. The vendor's portfolio consists of nothing less than four different models, eight if you count the overclocked variants too. However, for Computex 2023, MSI prepared a new model to round out the brand's already comprehensive lineup.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim 12G is essentially a cut-down version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G. It features a slightly revamped shroud but sticks to MSI's Tri Frozr 3 cooling system. MSI told Tom's Hardware Deputy Managing Editor Paul Alcorn that an RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 will come later.



As the model name insinuates, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim 12G flaunts a more svelte profile than MSI's other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. That doesn't mean the graphics card is tiny enough to fit inside small form factor (SFF) systems, though. Nonetheless, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim 12G comes in a what MSI calls a 2.2-slot design, coming in a smidge over two slots. Still it should help with cable management, especially since you must be careful when bending the 16-pin power cable.



There's a brand new cooler on board, with new fans. The trio Torx 5.0 cooling fans are tilted together at a 22-degree angle to provide high pressure even at slower fan speeds. According to MSI, this unique design improves airflow by up to 23% compared to an average axial cooling fan. However, without a product page to work with, it's uncertain if MSI made any changes under the hood that would affect the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim 12G's thermal dissipation performance.

Aesthetically, the claw marks on the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim 12G are in the opposite direction compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G. There's some RGB, which comes in the shape of the MSI logo on the side of the graphics card. In addition, as with any high-end offering, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Slim has a matching metal backplate to help improve the structural support and cooling performance of the components on the rear of the graphics card.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The graphics card draws power from a single 16-pin power connector. It also provides the same display outputs, which arrive in the shape of three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs and one HDMI 2.1a port.

We don't know whether the graphics card will be available at U.S. retailers, nor how it might be priced. The graphics card slots between the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming X Trio 12G and GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC. In a perfect world, the price tag should be within the range of those two models, which retail for $869 and $814, respectively.