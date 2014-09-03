Trending

Mushkin Essentials DDR4 Memory Will Do The Job (Without Style Points)

By Components 

Mushkin has made some 'Essentials' DDR4 memory that might be more affordable than what we've been seeing.

One of the most surprising things about the new X99 platform is that while the performance looks attractive, when it comes to memory we get most excited over DDR4 kits that might be more affordable. Ironic, isn't it?

Anyway, Mushkin has announced its Essentials DDR4 modules, which as their name indicates, are simply bare and basic DDR4 DIMMs that will get the job done. These memory modules do not come with a fancy heatsink or a slick black PCB, instead sporting that stripped-down green PCB. (Of course, since Mushkin's company color is green, you can always pin the PCB color choice on that rather than affordability.)

Being a product lineup where low cost is key, Mushkin has only made two different types of DIMMs, a 4 GB 2133 MHz module and an 8 GB 2133 MHz module. Both have CL15 latencies.

As for kit choices, there will be a total of six. Each of the above DIMMs will be available in packages of one, two or four DIMMs, creating kits ranging in capacities from 4 GB through 32 GB.

We've reached out to Mushkin for information on pricing but have yet to hear back. Hopefully, we're right in suspecting that these will be on the more affordable side of DDR4 memory kits coming to the market.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tom10167 03 September 2014 19:47
    An article specifically about a low-cost product that doesn't say what the cost is. lol
    Reply
  • memadmax 03 September 2014 20:13
    I long for high performance RAM that doesn't include all the crap like LED's, "designer" heat sinks, etc etc...

    All I want is a few sticks of RAM that are gonna kickas... Not carry on some fad...

    It sits inside my case, why in the world would I need LED's for???

    Frickin kids these days...

    >_>
    Reply
  • christinebcw 03 September 2014 20:40
    Mema, ya mean you don't want NASCAR logo'ing possibilities as you drive RAM sticks around the track?!!

    (One day, someone's gonna slip you a USB shrink-ray stick and you'll be teleported inside your case. You'll end up like Grant Williams, battling kitty-cats and spiders with pins and needles, only to get sucked into all the various fans! THEN you'll be sorry you don't have LEDs, lighting your way!!)
    Reply
  • soccerplayer88 03 September 2014 21:44
    Heatsinks aren't needed on modern RAM sticks anyways. The only point of ever having them is if you intend to break a memory record with increasing voltages. Or if you like to overclock your older DDR/2 modules. FB-DIMMs can run pretty hot, but no one should really be running those anymore.

    Companies started throwing them on the sticks for "style points" as the article roughly stated. Although I have to say, RAM sticks are rather boring to look at.
    Reply
  • pills161 03 September 2014 22:20
    Heatsinks aren't needed on modern RAM sticks anyways...
    Neither is water cooling, colored cases/windows/accessories or fan controllers, yet people still buy them because they are cool. I didn't buy a sweet Corsair case or a ROG mobo with matching RipJaws in them because they were affordable, I bought them because they look freakin sweet through my case window. If you're the kind of person who likes boring bare minimum components, you're probably on the wrong site...
    Reply
  • NeatOman 03 September 2014 22:33
    Heat sinks arnt as impotent on ram as they where with DDR or DDR2 when they used to need active cooling to add another 200mhz or lower the timing. Now it only accounts for 50mhz from bear to active cooling. Kind of like the new i7 CPU, youll only get 100 to maybe 200mhz from a good $30 cooler to a dual fan liquid cooler (prime95 stable)
    Reply
  • christinebcw 03 September 2014 22:46
    14100572 said:
    ...RAM sticks are rather boring to look at.
    Reason #4 to work on the computer rather than gaze into it. wink wink, nudge nudge

    Reply
  • 03 September 2014 22:47
    I get the feeling ram manufacturers jacked up the prices of DDR3 memory in order to justify high DDR4 prices.

    Last kit I bought was 32 GB from Mushkin. DDR3 @ 1600 MHz for 132$, 2-3 years ago. SAME kit now goes for 330$ on the same place I bought.

    With computers, you expect to either get similar performance for a better price, or better performance for a similar price point, as time goes by.
    Reply
  • christinebcw 03 September 2014 22:52
    When was the last fire at the Hynix Plant? Was that Summer 2013? Or was that 2012?
    Reply
  • alidan 03 September 2014 23:00
    Heatsinks aren't needed on modern RAM sticks anyways. The only point of ever having them is if you intend to break a memory record with increasing voltages. Or if you like to overclock your older DDR/2 modules. FB-DIMMs can run pretty hot, but no one should really be running those anymore.

    Companies started throwing them on the sticks for "style points" as the article roughly stated. Although I have to say, RAM sticks are rather boring to look at.

    if the ram had a better thermal conductive thing on it to really make it spread the heat better than sure... but its style points really... some looks nice but whatever. i hate window cases and leds sense my computer is on 24/7 in my bedroom and i have trouble sleeping in non pitch black rooms.
    Reply