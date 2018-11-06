Asus Launches New ZenBook Laptops With Latest Whiskey Lake CPUs

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus is out to prove that good things come in threes. The company announced today a trio of new ZenBook laptops featuring Intel's 8th Gen processors, NanoEdge displays and other improvements over their predecessors that are meant to help continue the ultrabook's evolution.

Asus ZenBook 2018 Specs

Model Asus ZenBook 13 (2018) Asus ZenBook 14 (2018) Asus ZenBook 15 (2018) CPU Intel Core i5-8265U Intel Core i7-8565U Intel Core i7-8565U GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620 / Nvidia GeForce MX150 / Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q RAM Up to 16GB 2,133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2,133MHz LPDDR3 Up to 16GB 2,400MHz DDR4 Storage Up to 512GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD Display 13.3 inches, FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display178-degree wide-view technology72% NTSCFour-sided bezel-less 14 inches, FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display178-degree wide-view technology72% NTSCFour-sided bezel-less 15.6 inches, FHD (1920 x 1080) NanoEdge display178-degree wide-view technology72% NTSCFour-sided bezel-less I/O USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-CUSB Type-AUSB 2.0HDMIMicroSDAudio combo jack USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-CUSB Type-AUSB 2.0HDMIMicroSDAudio combo jack USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-CUSB Type-AUSB 2.0HDMIMicroSDAudio combo jack Starting Price $850 $1,000 $1,400

The new ZenBook laptops are available with 13, 14 and 15-inch displays. Per usual, the 13 and 14-inch models have lower specs, with the most notable omission being the lack of discrete graphics for those laptops. The 15-inch offers Nvidia MX150 and GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics options. The 13-inch in particular is limited in storage (up to a 512GB SSD instead of 1TB) and CPU (Intel Core i5-8265U versus the Core i7-8565U in the other models).

But the 13 and 14-inch models do have one feature their larger counterpart lacks: an Asus NumberPad that offers an LED-lit numeric keypad right on the trackpad whenever its icon is touched. This could prove frustrating, depending on how easy it is to accidentally invoke the NumberPad, but it also lets the laptops appeal to people who absolutely need a number pad but don't want to lug around a 15-inch or larger laptop all the time.

The new ZenBook laptops also have several common features. These include the NanoEdge displays that, according to Asus, enable a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio, which allowed the company to make the new ZenBook models smaller than ever. They also come standard with gigabit Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, a 3D infrared camera for use with Windows Hello and compatibility with the Alexa and Cortana voice assistants.

Pricing and Availability

Asus said the new 14-inch ZenBook models should be available in the U.S. today via Amazon and Newegg. The 15-inch models are also to be available on Amazon and Newegg today. They cost a respective $1,000 and $1,400 and will be joined by the 13-inch model, with a $850 price tag, sometime in November. Release information for the UK wasn't revealed, and none of the models are listed on Amazon UK or Newegg UK as of this writing.